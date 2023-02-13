Over 150,000 Kids Left California Public Schools During the Pandemic, New Study Reveals

A collaboration between Stanford, Big Local News and The Associated Press, the analysis tracked 240,000 unaccounted-for public school students nationwide with the deepest declines in the early grades and in states focused on remote learning. California, the nation’s most populous state, had the highest number of missing students. While the losses were steepest among the youngest learners, they were also significant in grades six to eight, data shows.

The study looked at enrollment across three school years, from 2019-20, when the pandemic began, to 2021-22, when schools began to reopen. During that turbulent period, California’s school-age population dropped about 96,000, according to census data, while the number of home-schoolers increased by 14,100 and private school enrollment grew by 9,500, according to the report. Adding up all those known factors accounts for about 119,500 students of a total decline of 271,000. If you crunch the numbers, that leaves roughly 152,000 students, or 56% of the enrollment decline. Where these students went largely remains a mystery.

“The fact that so much of the loss cannot be explained raises new questions about what will help students get their education back on track,” said Dee, although he notes that some of the dip may be attributable to measurement error involving census data.

Many experts point to families leaving the state in search of greener pastures, particularly more affordable housing amid spiking inflation.

“We have had declining enrollment in California for many years, and it will continue as a trend,” said Scott Moore, head of Kidango, a nonprofit organization that runs many Bay Area child care and preschool centers. “Perhaps the pandemic sped up the trend, with families leaving the state and using the shutdown period as a time to move to more affordable states who reopened their classrooms sooner. The fact that there is historically low unemployment would certainly make it easier for families to move out of state.”

Dee maintains that the study adjusted for this dramatic shrinking in state population and points to other reasons for the drop-off.

“My calculation adjusts for the substantial decline in California’s estimated school-age population during the pandemic,” he said. “To my mind, the candidate explanations are unregistered home-schooling increases, truancy and California families choosing to skip kindergarten.”