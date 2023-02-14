Honoring a Stanford Legend and the Park That Is Part of His Legacy

The 850-acre park is located approximately 3 miles west of La Honda on Pescadero Creek Road and offers a contrast of lush, pinewood forest in the northwest along with open grassy ridges and brush in the southeast, with vistas of the Pacific Ocean. But the main attraction in February is the hike created by Park Ranger Katherine Wright that celebrates the legacy of Sam McDonald and includes a visit to his cabin retreat in La Honda, which he bought in 1919.

“I just love bringing people down to his home, Chee-Chee-Wa-Wa,” said Wright, referring to the name that McDonald, who was one-eighth Choctaw, gave his home. “It's just a beautiful respite in the redwoods. Unfortunately, it’s in disrepair … but it really helps people visualize how it would have been for [McDonald] to come over and visit the weekends in his life, to come out and just be in the redwoods and experience the beauty that's there.”

Born in Louisiana in 1884, McDonald was the grandson of formerly enslaved people. After leaving his family at the age of 16, McDonald made his way to California and, after working in various jobs, was hired as a custodian at Stanford University. Over 40-plus years, he was promoted to caretaker of athletic property and then to superintendent of athletic buildings and grounds. After McDonald passed away, he bequeathed the property to the Stanford Home for Convalescent Children, which he had dedicated so much of his time to.

“He also formed a community out here and enjoyed sharing his retreat with so many different people,” said Wright. “He'd invite students to come out. He'd invite his co-workers to come out and enjoy the place with him. When he did pass away, he was so generous in leaving the property to the convalescent home. And then ultimately it became a park where everyone could enjoy it. I think he just had a huge impact on the Stanford community as well as San Mateo County and leaving this wonderful place behind for so many people to enjoy and experience.”

Visitors can download self-guided tours of Sam McDonald Park on the OuterSpatial app. San Mateo County hopes to refurbish the building, which has steadily fallen into disrepair since it was flooded during an El Niño storm in 1999.