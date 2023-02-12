Bay Area Turkish Community Races to Collect and Send Aid to Earthquake Survivors in Turkey

Meltem Su, a third year undergraduate student at UC Berkeley and President of the Turkish Student Association on campus, has been collecting donations to send to Turkey every day since the disaster. The area surrounding the group’s table is piled high with warm clothing, sleeping bags, and tents.

“Anything that can really just help heat up the human body,” Su said.

The earthquake occurred as extreme winter conditions hit the impacted regions of Turkey and Syria. Su says that people who survived the collapse of buildings and debris during the earthquake are now left without shelter and face the threat of hypothermia.

Su and other Turkish students have family and friends impacted by the disaster. From miles away in Berkeley, she thinks that collecting donations to send back to Turkey is the best way they can help and cope with the news from afar.

“Trying to make sure that we are doing the most as we can while taking into consideration the psychological health of our friends is a difficult task to manage,” Su said.

Another member of the Turkish Student Association, Yaren Mistacoglu, holds a sign on Sproul Plaza asking for monetary donations. She is a first year international student from Turkey and knows people back home impacted by the earthquake.

“One dollar is twenty Turkish liras, so we can collect a lot of donations from here,” she said.

Meanwhile, volunteers with the non-profit Empowering the Turkish-American Community in Santa Clara prepare donations from UC Berkeley and around the Bay Area to be flown to Turkey from San Francisco International Airport.

Selin Birik, who lived in Turkey for decades before arriving in San José, has been volunteering at the community center all week. She says volunteering has allowed her to be close to her community during the crisis.

“Even if we are miles and miles away from Turkey we have the friends and families that are impacted,” Birik said.

Birik has spent afternoons and evenings boxing up donations to be transported.

“Every box is really valuable, including the tents, sleeping bags, and diapers and formula for the babies to make their lives easier,” Birik said.

Volunteers continue to ask for monetary donations to support the relief efforts in Turkey and Syria. The Turkish Student Association at UC Berkeley is wiring money they collect directly to AHBAP. Volunteers in the Bay Area’s Turkish community are also asking that donations be directed to the Turkish Red Crescent, or Kizilay, and Turkish Philanthropy Funds.