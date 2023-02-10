KQED is a proud member of
This Week in CA Politics | Eric Abrams on DEI

Raphael Timmons
This Week in CA Politics 

Even though Dianne Feinstein hasn't stepped down, the race is on to replace the U.S. senator. We get the latest from our politics team on what's happening in the Golden State and follow up on how California's leaders are responding to President Biden's State of the Union address.

Guests:

  • Marisa Lagos, KQED politics and government correspondent 
  • Scott Shafer, KQED politics and government senior editor

DEI with Eric Abrams 

What does DEI mean and why does it matter? We discuss the future of DEI with KQED's new Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Eric Abrams.

Something Beautiful: Inner Richmond District

While walking down Clement Street in San Francisco's Inner Richmond District, you'll find mouth watering cuisines from around the world as well as local businesses like the original Green Apple Books. The Inner Richmond neighborhood in San Francisco is this week's look at Something Beautiful. 

 