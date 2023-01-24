'Last Dance': Woman Slain in Monterey Park Shooting Remembered

Mymy Nhan was a regular at the Star Ballroom for more than a decade, choosing the Los Angeles-area dance hall popular with older Asian Americans as the place to “start the year fresh" with Lunar New Year celebrations, her niece said Monday.
Her family now takes some solace knowing that Nhan, one of 11 people shot and killed in Monterey Park by a gunman Saturday night, died after an evening of doing what she loved.
“It is comforting to know that she enjoyed her last dance, even though it was her last dance,” said her niece, Fonda Quan.
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified Nhan, referred to as My Nhan, as one of the victims on Monday. The office also identified three other victims: Valentino Alvero, a 68-year-old man; Lilan Li, a 63-year-old woman; and Xiujuan Yu, a 57-year-old woman. The death toll rose to 11 on Monday after one of the people who was wounded died. The victims were in their 60s and 70s, with one in her late 50s.
The massacre was the nation’s fifth mass killing this month, and it struck one of California’s largest celebrations of a holiday observed in many Asian cultures. Asian and Asian American people around the U.S. have been the target of high-profile violence in recent years.