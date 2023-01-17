New Study Finds Rising Groundwater is a Major Bay Area Flooding Risk

The authors said decision-makers should treat the research as a warning sign of what’s to come in a warming world. May said there are hundreds, if not thousands, of contaminated sites around the Bay — remnants of the region’s industrial past — and if this groundwater rises, all the water could come in contact with this pollution buried throughout the shoreline.

“Anytime you're leaving contamination in the ground, if those conditions change, such as the water table is rising, that provides the potential to re-mobilize contaminants and create a new exposure pathway that could impact the environment or public health,” she said.

Risks of contaminants resurfacing disproportionately affect low-income communities and communities of color because historical injustices mean that they are more likely to live near contaminated sites, said Kristina Hill, a professor at UC Berkeley and a co-author of the report.

“Even a few inches of groundwater rise may mobilize contaminants or change flow directions, causing contaminants in the soil to spread,” she said. “Existing remediation plans don’t account for this.”

66" Sea Level Rise Scenario

These initial findings could give water agencies more power to enforce cleanup, said Lisa Horowitz McCann, assistant director of the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board.

“It gives us strong evidence to start making requirements where we have another layer of science that supports that there’s a risk,” she said.

The board recently made a pivotal move in revising regulations by requiring bayfront landfills to pinpoint methods for protecting landfills from rising groundwater in their long-term flood protection plans.

While previous studies have looked at groundwater rise in the Bay Area, this new vetted dataset provides the information decision-makers need to understand how to adapt planning decisions for groundwater rise.

Sandra Hamlat, a principal resilience analyst in San Francisco's Office of Resilience and Capital Planning, said the city has “photographic evidence of where there's already emerging groundwater.”

“I think it'll make us build smarter,” she said. “We want to make sure that we're protecting our assets, and I am sure property owners do too.”

108" Sea Level Rise Scenario

The city is already using the study’s findings for capital improvement projects. She said the new data would likely inform what projects are approved and how to modify stormwater and sewage systems to accommodate an immense amount of water.

The findings also suggest sea level rise projects, like sea walls or levees, may not be enough to keep water out of shoreline communities. That’s a big deal for San Mateo county, where many of these projects are, said Len Materman, CEO of the effort, OneShoreline.

“Wherever those levees are sitting, at the end of the day, they're going to be along the shoreline area and impacted by groundwater,” he said.

Many San Mateo County cities already see flooding in storms and during King Tides, so, he said, emerging groundwater would only add to the issue.