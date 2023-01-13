KQED is a proud member of
Save ArticleSave Article
Bay Area Weekend Weather: A New Round of Winter Storms Is Coming

KQED News Staff and Wires
A view of California Street in San Francisco on Jan. 11, 2023. Several more storms are predicted for this weekend, continuing into Monday.  (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

This story is ongoing and will be updated.

California will see another round of stormy weather through the weekend and into next week, in an unwelcome continuation of the atmospheric river pattern that has been soaking the state for the last two weeks.

After a brief respite of dry weather on Thursday, rain — heavy at times — returned to the Bay Area Friday morning, with the possibility of more thunderstorms Friday afternoon and into the evening, particularly in the North Bay, according to the National Weather Service

Forecasters say a new, similar cold front is likely to bring more intense rain Saturday morning, raising a new round of flood concerns.

After a brief lull Sunday morning, yet another storm system, this time a warm front, is expected to reach the region by Sunday afternoon, with lighter but more consistent rain expected through Monday, said Eleanor Dhuyvetter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service based in Monterey.

"We know especially with the [49ers] playoff game tomorrow, people might be out and about, so do make sure to be aware of flash-flood warnings and especially be cautious with driving," she said. "We've seen videos of a lot of potholes and sinkholes, which do creep up in areas that have had a lot of water ... and that's a lot of areas right now."

The new wave of precipitation prompted the NWS to issue a new flood watch Friday for the entire Bay Area and Central Coast, remaining in effect through Monday afternoon.

Flood warnings were also in effect Friday for the Salinas River in Monterey County, about 90 miles south of San Francisco. Drone footage from late Thursday shows a levee breaking and the river beginning to overflow its banks. Dhuyvetter said the river remains in a "minor flood stage" and is expected to crest later on Friday, before midnight, then come back down. She said she could not comment on which specific levee or levees might have failed.

At least 20,000 acres of farmland in the Salinas Valley, the so-called "salad bowl of the world" were at risk of flooding, according to NWS reports.

Since late December, California has been drenched by a relentless string of "atmospheric river" storms, that have spurred an onslaught of flooding, fallen trees, power outages and debris flows, and resulted in at least 18 storm-related deaths.

With more rain and snow predicted through the weekend and into next week, the state's Office of Emergency Services said it was preparing resources, including swift-water rescue teams and firefighting personnel, across eight counties in Central and Northern California.

This story includes reporting from KQED's Emma Silvers and The Associated Press.

