Bay Area Weekend Weather: A New Round of Winter Storms Is Coming

California will see another round of stormy weather through the weekend and into next week, in an unwelcome continuation of the atmospheric river pattern that has been soaking the state for the last two weeks.
After a brief respite of dry weather on Thursday, rain — heavy at times — returned to the Bay Area Friday morning, with the possibility of more thunderstorms Friday afternoon and into the evening, particularly in the North Bay, according to the National Weather Service