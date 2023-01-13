Bay Area Weekend Weather: A New Round of Winter Storms Is Coming

Forecasters say a new, similar cold front is likely to bring more intense rain Saturday morning, raising a new round of flood concerns.

After a brief lull Sunday morning, yet another storm system, this time a warm front, is expected to reach the region by Sunday afternoon, with lighter but more consistent rain expected through Monday, said Eleanor Dhuyvetter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service based in Monterey.

"We know especially with the [49ers] playoff game tomorrow, people might be out and about, so do make sure to be aware of flash-flood warnings and especially be cautious with driving," she said. "We've seen videos of a lot of potholes and sinkholes, which do creep up in areas that have had a lot of water ... and that's a lot of areas right now."

The new wave of precipitation prompted the NWS to issue a new flood watch Friday for the entire Bay Area and Central Coast, remaining in effect through Monday afternoon.