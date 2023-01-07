Atmospheric River Storms Put California's Levees to the Test

The Cosumnes River, where a 200-foot section of levee failed earlier this week and contributed to flooding along Highway 99, may also again reach flood stage, Rowe said.

Why is California's Central Valley prone to flooding?

Levees protect major cities like Stockton and Sacramento as well as small communities around the Delta and rural farming areas across the Valley, which is a giant basin surrounded by mountains. Long ago, wild rivers cascaded down from the Sierra Nevada and through the valley on their way to the Pacific Ocean. Spring snowmelt and storms would cause these rivers to flood so much that early European colonizers first mistook the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta for a giant inland sea.

Beginning in the late 1800s, colonizers began building levees to control the rivers so they would not flood as much. At first this was so they could farm the land. But over time, residential and urban development has popped up in these areas that were once frequently flooded.

Many of these levees, which date back to the Gold Rush, were built close to the riverbanks to create narrow channels where the water would flow faster to flush out mining debris. These swift rivers put a lot of stress on these levees, which would often fail and cause catastrophic flooding — prompting the construction of a complex and fast flood-control system throughout the region.

Have the levees failed before?

The worst flooding in recent memory came in the winter of 1996–97, when a massive storm busted levees, killed eight people and caused billions in damages. Levees broke along multiple rivers, flooding farmland, closing down highways and devastating towns.

But given the thousands of miles of levees in California, a relatively low number actually fail during extreme weather events like the past week's, according to Jay Lund, professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of California, Davis.

"Every levee has its own history, has its own problems. But the levees in the Sacramento Valley and in California overall have improved quite a bit in the last two decades," said Lund. "Every time there's a levee failure, it forces everybody else that has a levee to take a look at what they're doing and improve it a little bit."

Who maintains the levees?

California has more than 20,000 miles of levees and channels and more than 1,500 dams and reservoirs, according to a 2017 report from the Legislative Analyst's Office. Most of them are maintained and operated by local governments, including lots of reclamation districts.

Other levees are part of a state system and are built to higher standards to protect some of the Central Valley's most populated areas. This system protects about 1.3 million people and $223 billion worth of property.