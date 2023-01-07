Calm Before the Next Storms: A Reeling California Braces for Back-to-Back Atmospheric Rivers

The next round of severe weather was predicted to arrive in Northern California on Friday night and spread south into the central region during the weekend, increasing flooding concerns due to already saturated soil. Heavy snow was forecast for the Sierra Nevada.

“A very active weather pattern across the Pacific Ocean will continue to push energetic and fast-moving low pressure systems toward the West Coast,” the National Weather Service said. “California continues to take the brunt of the heavy precipitation and strong winds associated with these systems as we head into the first full weekend of 2023.”

During the weekend, “the next moisture-laden Pacific cyclone is forecast to approach California with the next onslaught of heavy rain,” the service said.

The storms are atmospheric rivers, long plumes of moisture stretching far out into the Pacific, and capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.

Downtown San Francisco had its wettest 10-day period since 1871 between Dec. 26 and Jan. 4 when 10.33 inches of rain fell. The all-time 10-day record was 14.37 inches in January 1862.