Newsom Launches New Term, Offers 'Peaceful Contrast' to Trump and GOP

The event is meant to “stand in peaceful contrast to the violent insurrection and assault on our democracy which occurred two years ago,” Newsom's campaign said.

His second term officially began Monday. The planned outdoor ceremony Friday comes amid a series of massive storms that brought heavy rain, snow and intense winds across the state. The deluge prompted Newsom to declare a state of emergency and offered a reminder of the bread-and-butter work of governing the nation's most populous state.

As Newsom seeks to put California at the center of the national political conversation, he’ll also be challenged to lay out a vision for his second term. He’ll face headwinds in the form of a budget deficit, an unmitigated homeless crisis and drought that may persist despite the storms. And he'll go to battle with the oil industry as he pushes lawmakers to impose fines on company profits.

Newsom began his first term in 2019 with Trump as a clear foil in Washington. With Biden now in the White House, Newsom has pivoted his fire toward fellow governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas, both Republicans. He's chided fellow Democrats for not being aggressive enough in standing up to Republicans and has taken the fight to GOP states himself — even launching ads in other states that trash GOP policies and promote California as a safe place for women to seek abortion.

Both Newsom and DeSantis are widely seen as future presidential contenders, though perhaps not against each other. Newsom has committed to supporting Biden if the president seeks a second term, as he currently plans to do. DeSantis, meanwhile, has not ruled out a 2024 run — even as Trump seeks a return to the White House.

Their competing visions of governance — including how best to promote "freedom" — showcase the political polarization that's taken hold across the nation. In his own inaugural address Tuesday, DeSantis touched on national issues like immigration and inflation, and decried “wokeness.”