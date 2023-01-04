Evacuation Orders Issued as Storm Barrels Down on Bay Area

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

Officials in Santa Cruz and Alameda issued evacuation warnings Wednesday for parts of both counties as a major storm barreled down on the Bay Area.

Heavy rains, wind and runoff prompted the order in Santa Cruz County, along with concerns about potential flooding, debris flow, and other dangers in low-lying areas.

Alameda County issued evacuation warnings "due to the storms, saturated soils and current runoff" for residents on Kilkare Road, Palomares Road and Niles Canyon Road. And evacuation orders were issued for areas of Watsonville, where Corralitos and Salsipuedes creeks were expected to rise above their banks, according to a statement from City Manager Rene Mendez.

Residents at 15 homes in the Seacliff development in Richmond already evacuated Tuesday night and Wednesday after the hillside above them showed signs of mudslides.

A geologist was on site at Seacliff Wednesday morning, as well as a local contractor working to mitigate the damage, but there was no estimate for when the residents would be able to return home.

"It's just a waiting game right now, with this atmospheric river coming in over the next few days," said Richmond Police Sgt. Donald Patchin.

The storm, which began dumping rain Wednesday morning, has already closed several roads and prompted evacuation warnings and advisories in other parts of Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties. A wind warning remains in effect for the Bay Area through Thursday at 10 a.m., with gusts as high as 70 mph in some areas.

And, as of around 1 p.m., more than 8,000 PG&E customers in the South Bay had lost power, along with more than 1,100 in the East Bay, 845 customers on the Peninsula, more than 700 in the North Bay and more than 200 in San Francisco, according to PG&E.

See a list of evacuation orders, warnings and advisories here: https://aware.zonehaven.com/search

The evacuations follow a State of Emergency issued Wednesday by the California Governor's Office, along with the activation of the state's Flood Operations Center. The center covers forecasting and reservoir operations coordination, and provides technical support and flood-fighting materials, such as sandbags, for local agencies.