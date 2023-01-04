KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
News

Evacuation Orders Issued as Storm Barrels Down on Bay Area

Erin Baldassari
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Crews with yellow fluorescent vests load sandbags into vehicles.
San Francisco Department of Public Works employees help load sandbags into the vehicles of San Francisco residents on Jan. 3, 2023. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

Officials in Santa Cruz and Alameda issued evacuation warnings Wednesday for parts of both counties as a major storm barreled down on the Bay Area.

Heavy rains, wind and runoff prompted the order in Santa Cruz County, along with concerns about potential flooding, debris flow, and other dangers in low-lying areas.

Alameda County issued evacuation warnings "due to the storms, saturated soils and current runoff" for residents on Kilkare Road, Palomares Road and Niles Canyon Road. And evacuation orders were issued for areas of Watsonville, where Corralitos and Salsipuedes creeks were expected to rise above their banks, according to a statement from City Manager Rene Mendez.

Residents at 15 homes in the Seacliff development in Richmond already evacuated Tuesday night and Wednesday after the hillside above them showed signs of mudslides.

A geologist was on site at Seacliff Wednesday morning, as well as a local contractor working to mitigate the damage, but there was no estimate for when the residents would be able to return home.

"It's just a waiting game right now, with this atmospheric river coming in over the next few days," said Richmond Police Sgt. Donald Patchin.

The storm, which began dumping rain Wednesday morning, has already closed several roads and prompted evacuation warnings and advisories in other parts of Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties. A wind warning remains in effect for the Bay Area through Thursday at 10 a.m., with gusts as high as 70 mph in some areas.

And, as of around 1 p.m., more than 8,000 PG&E customers in the South Bay had lost power, along with more than 1,100 in the East Bay, 845 customers on the Peninsula, more than 700 in the North Bay and more than 200 in San Francisco, according to PG&E.

See a list of evacuation orders, warnings and advisories here: https://aware.zonehaven.com/search

The evacuations follow a State of Emergency issued Wednesday by the California Governor's Office, along with the activation of the state's Flood Operations Center. The center covers forecasting and reservoir operations coordination, and provides technical support and flood-fighting materials, such as sandbags, for local agencies.

"California is mobilizing to keep people safe from the impacts of the incoming storm," Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement. "This state of emergency will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support local officials in their ongoing response."

The National Weather Service has forecast widespread flooding, along with washed out roads, power outages, downed trees, and the "likely loss of human life."

As of around 2 p.m. Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol reported landslides on CA Route 9 near Glengarry Road in Felton and on Route 84 at Mission Boulevard in Fremont, with traffic closed in both directions and no estimated time of reopening. Flooding also closed the connector ramp on Highway 101 in Sausalito.

In Santa Cruz County, a temporary evacuation center was open at Pescadero High School in Pescadero, but as of Wednesday afternoon, only a handful of evacuees had trickled in. Laurel Rodriguez-Mitton, an amateur radio emergency services volunteer, was getting ready for an expected increase in visitors later in the evening. The shelter is located inside the gym, where there are cots and tarps on the floor, along with water, snacks and other supplies. 

"We've had a couple of visitors who got to help out, but nobody who needs to be here for hours on end," Rodriquez-Mitton said. "We're expecting probably more people coming in as the storm gets worse."

Of particular concern in Santa Cruz County is Butano Canyon, where the CZU fire has scarred the mountainside, leaving the slopes vulnerable to mudslide, said Kathleen Moazed, president of the La Honda Fire Brigade.

"It's very steep and hilly and wooded," Moazed said, adding that there is only one road in and out. "I understand a number of people have already evacuated -- a precautionary evacuation, just voluntary -- in the past couple of days."

Nearly all of Northern and Central California is under a flood watch and high-wind warning, and the agency took the unusual step of advising residents to prepare "go bags" and insurance documentation in advance.

But Wednesday's storm won't be the end to region's wet weather. Residual flooding could extend into the weekend, along with additional storms lingering into next week.

KQED reporter Dana Cronin and Bay City News contributed to this story. 

Sponsored