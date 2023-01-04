Sacramento Valley, Already Deluged, Braces for More Floods

Jane Dolan, president of the Central Valley Flood Protection Board, advised residents throughout the Central Valley to stay on guard and take warnings and advisories to heart. “If you’re at an elevation below 200 feet, near a levee that’s older than you, pay attention to alerts,” she said.

The state has established emergency shelters in Sacramento and San Mateo Counties and has stockpiled 3.7 million sandbags.

Some experts think the flooding from the incoming storms could be tempered by the fact that the developing system is relatively cold. This will translate into more snow and less rain, at least at high elevations.

Last weekend’s storm was relatively warm and produced rainfall at high elevations, where the liquid water fell on several feet of snow, melting it and magnifying the runoff into streams and rivers.

But today’s storm is colder. That means more precipitation will probably fall as snow.

“We like rain in California, but we love snow,” said John Abatzoglou, a UC Merced professor of climatology. He said that over the weekend, rain fell at elevations of 8,000 feet or more and may have worsened lowland flooding.

Anderson said today’s storm will probably produce rainfall no higher than 5,000 to 6,000 feet and snowfall above that, minimizing rain-on-snow flooding impacts.

“This will be a good mix of both heavy rain at the lower elevations, snowfall at the higher elevations,” he said.

'Need to act with renewed urgency'

Climate modeling suggests that global warming is likely to make storms larger, stronger and more intense. It will also cause more precipitation to fall in liquid form. This translates into worsening floods just as the Central Valley’s system of levees, weirs and bypasses ages past its prime.

The flood board updated Central Valley Flood Protection Plan, released last month, warns of “1,000-year storm events … and the need to act with renewed urgency and purpose before the next large flood event occurs in the Central Valley.”

The plan calls on nature-based solutions, like restored floodplains, and infrastructural improvements, like fortified levees near urban areas, to help reduce the impacts of higher-energy storm systems expected as a result of the warming climate.

Most of the historic floodplains along the Central Valley’s rivers have been separated from the water by levees. Scientists now say that restoring floodplains can be an effective flood control strategy by allowing surging rivers to spill their banks and shed their energy on unpopulated flatlands, rather than bursting through aging levees surrounding populated areas. Floodplains also provide fish and wildlife habitat and serve as groundwater percolation beds.

When a lot of rain falls in a short span of time, it’s difficult for many regions to handle, especially low-lying coastal areas. Downtown San Francisco was drenched with nearly six inches of rain last weekend and incoming high tide.

“It takes a lot of time for that water to find a way out,” said Mark Dickman, associate director for data at the U.S. Geological Survey in Sacramento. “There’s just nowhere for it to go.”

It’s a persistent and familiar challenge: What to do with water when there’s too much and how to manage when there isn’t enough.

“We are built for this,” said Jeffrey Mount, a water specialist at the Public Policy Institute of California. “We built the system around the notion that we get occasionally wet years and mostly dry years. But, unlike the Colorado River Basin, where they can capture and control four years of runoff, we are full after one year. Our ability to store surface water is limited.

“It is the nature of a semi-arid climate that we will see this whiplash — the three driest years on record and, if this year continues, we will get a year like 2017, the wettest on record. We have not figured out how to better take advantage of these wet years to get us through the dry,” Mount said.

While it takes decades to change traditional approaches to flood control, Mount said the current projects are a step in the right direction. “I see a lot of really good things coming out of this,” he said.

Will it be a drought-buster?

The ongoing rains are already boosting California’s water storage system. Major reservoirs are rising, some rapidly. Folsom Lake was 29% full on Dec. 20, and as of Jan. 2 it jumped to 61%. The much larger Lake Oroville jumped from 29% to 38% in the same window — an increase of more than 300,000 acre-feet.

But the drought isn’t yet over and the West Coast remains dominated by a “weak to moderate” La Niña system.

As recently as the fall, scientists predicted California was in for a fourth year of drought and predicted the rare occurrence of a third consecutive La Niña, the El Niño counterpart associated with dry Southern California weather and, generally, 50-50 odds of drought farther north.

Abatzoglou of UC Merced said he suspects more rain will fall this month than fell from January through June last year. But he noted that recent forecasts for dry weather have not proven perfectly accurate.