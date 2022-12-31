Law to Increase Fast-Food Worker Wages Halted by Judge, Pitting Industry Groups Against Unions and State

"Above all, today’s decision by the Sacramento Superior Court protects the voices of over one million California voters who exercised their democratic right in asking to vote on a piece of legislation before bearing its burden," said the coalition in a statement Friday. "While this pause is temporary, the impact is beyond just one piece of legislation and keeps intact for the time being California’s century-old referendum process.”

The law establishes a 10-member council empowered to set minimum wages as well as standards for hours and working conditions for California's fast food workers.

State and county elections officials are still verifying whether the referendum proposal received enough signatures to qualify for the ballot, a determination expected by the end of January. If that happens, the law would be halted from taking effect until voters weigh in.

In the meantime, the state Department of Industrial Relations said it plans to begin implementing the law on Sunday.

"If and when the referendum challenging AB 257 qualifies for the ballot, the law will be put on hold," said Katrina Hagen, director of the DIR, in a declaration (PDF) on December 27. "But in the absence of clear authority providing that AB 257 is suspended merely upon submission of unverified signatures, DIR has an obligation to proceed with implementing the duly enacted statute."