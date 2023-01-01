Hope for Elderly Refugees of War: A Bay Area Resident's Mission to Save Seniors in Ukraine

Galbo listened to their stories and copied their information into a spreadsheet on her laptop. She spent the next week traveling all over the city to find permanent housing for these seniors before the looming winter swept the country.

Galbo isn’t from Ukraine. She moved to the U.S. from Russia in 2001, and has been living in the Bay Area for nine years. She traveled to Ukraine from her home in Albany, California, temporarily leaving her family of four and her tech job behind to provide relief to refugees.

“My friend’s mom died through this ordeal. She had dementia, and she was in Bucha when they had this horrible situation,” Galbo recalled. “The doctors and nurses only took people who could walk and those who couldn’t move remained there. By the time transportation came, they were already hungry and neglected.”

She tag-teams with her husband, Yevgeniy Sverdlik, so someone is always home to support their two children. As of December, Galbo and her husband have made a combined seven trips to Ukraine to volunteer.

Her first trip was back in March of 2022, right after the start of the Russian invasion, working with volunteer organizations to provide financial aid to refugees fleeing across the border. However, after evacuations at the border died down, Galbo realized that those in direst need were the senior refugees still in the country.

That summer, Galbo started her own organization, Under a Kind Roof. She began raising money in the Bay Area and abroad to provide financial help to neglected seniors in Ukraine.