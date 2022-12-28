Former California Prison Officer Accused of Sexual Misconduct Against Multiple Inmates

Misconduct at the hands of prison officials “shatters the trust of the public," Jeff Macomber, the correction’s department’s secretary, said in a news release.

"We are continuing this investigation to ensure we are rooting out any employee who does not obey the law and to seek out other victims,” Macomber said.

The investigation began in July after officials discovered possible sexual misconduct by Rodriguez against inmates at the Central California Women’s Facility, the department said. The prison is in Chowchilla, a California city about 120 miles southeast of San Francisco.

The corrections department said Rodriguez retired in August after he was approached about the investigation.

It's the latest allegation of abuse by prison officials at facilities in California. An Associated Press investigation found that a high-ranking federal Bureau of Prisons official, who formerly worked at a women's prison in the San Francisco Bay Area, was repeatedly promoted after allegations that he assaulted inmates. Another investigation found a pattern of sexual abuse by correctional officers at the women's facility.