Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape in Los Angeles Trial

Lacking any forensic evidence or eyewitness accounts of assaults that Weinstein’s accusers said happened from 2005 to 2013, the case hinged heavily on the stories and credibility of the four women at the center of the charges.

The accusers included Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker whose husband is California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Her intense and emotional testimony of being raped by Weinstein in a hotel room in 2005 brought the trial its most dramatic moments.

Lauren Young, the only accuser who testified at both Weinstein trials, said she had been a model aspiring to be an actor and screenwriter when she met with Weinstein about a script in 2013 and he trapped her in a hotel bathroom, groped her and masturbated in front of her.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on the charge involving Young. Jurors told the judge they were 10–2 in favor of conviction on her count, and 8–4 in favor of conviction on the two counts involving Siebel Newsom.

Martinez said in her closing statement that the women entered Weinstein’s hotel suites or let him into their rooms, with no idea of what awaited them.

“Who would suspect that such an entertainment industry titan would be a degenerate rapist?” she said.

The women’s stories echoed the allegations of dozens of others who have emerged since Weinstein became a #MeToo lightning rod, starting with stories in The New York Times in 2017. A movie about that reporting, She Said, was released during the trial, and jurors were repeatedly warned not to see it.

It was the defense that made #MeToo an issue during the trial, however, emphasizing that none of the four women went to the authorities until after the movement made Weinstein a target.