Spare the Air Alert: Wood Fire Ban Now Extended Through Tuesday

Why a Spare the Air alert?

The Spare the Air directive comes in response to a combination of patchy dense fog and light offshore winds, causing "limited vertical mixing" that can prevent woodsmoke and other pollutants from rising above ground level. The resulting higher-than-normal air pollution levels — expected to rise above 100 on the air quality index, or API, this week in some parts of the Bay Area — can be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

"During the wintertime, you get these inversions, which is basically [when] the atmospheric ceiling gets lowered," said Ralph Borrmann, spokesperson with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. "So it's sort of like you're smoking in a room now, instead of smoking outside."

In other words, that lowered ceiling causes pollutants to build up over time, "without any way to ventilate or go up into the higher atmosphere and get dissipated," Borrmann added.

Borrmann stressed that Spare the Air Alerts, while more common in warmer months due to ozone levels and wildfire smoke, can be called at any time of year when AQI levels are unusually high.

As many as 1.5 million households in the Bay Area have fireplaces, Borrmann said. And while cozy in chilly weather, their increased use at this time of year can have serious adverse consequences, particularly when the smoke "has nowhere to go," he explained.

Like cigarette or wildfire smoke, woodsmoke contains harmful carcinogenic substances, such as particulate matter and carbon monoxide. Exposure to it has been linked to serious respiratory illnesses and increased risk of heart attacks, and is particularly harmful for children, older people and those with respiratory conditions, the district said.