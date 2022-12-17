Oakland Tattoo Artist Starts a Movement to Ink Pansies in Support of Trans Rights

“Black trans people need love and support and resources, and that's what the project is going to bring,” she said. Kerman is a Bay Area resident and author of Orange is the New Black — the book the hit Netflix series is based on, chronicling her own experience with incarceration.

Kerman said when she was incarcerated she had a Black trans neighbor who was an important figure in her life and in the book. In the Netflix series, that figure is played by Laverne Cox.

Kerman said she also has an aunt named Pansy, and that one of her great grandmothers was named Pansy.

Csillagi, the co-owner of Diving Swallow Tattoo in downtown Oakland, explained that the word "pansy" used to be a derogatory term and that the choice of this flower is also a nod to the work of another artist, Paul Harfleet, who began planting pansies at the sites of homophobic incidents he experienced in Manchester in the U.K. “The species of plant was of course vitally important and the pansy instantly seemed perfect,” Harfleet wrote, explaining the project on his website. “The name of the flower originates from the French verb; penser (to think), as the bowing head of the flower was seen to visually echo a person in deep thought,” he added.

For Csillagi, care and thought in action is what the A Thousand Pansies project is all about. It's a way to connect their own politics to something bigger. The custom-designed tattoo is part of a vision to spread a physical symbol of “love, alliance, and protection.”

Csillagi grew up in the South and has seen the impact of homophobia first hand. For them, it's solidified the importance of creating a shared symbol in the Bay Area and beyond.

“I just started to feel like I needed to do something, anything to help,” Csillagi said.

“Being a tattoo artist is [an] incredibly beautiful profession, but it is often very individualized. It's like one person's journey through grief or transition ... I wanted to open up my job and my skills to be more community minded.”

Csillagi, a highly sought tattoo artist, is booked until 2024, but they will be creating a weekly time slot for those looking to get inked with a pansy tattoo. And they are also sharing the design so other tattoo artists can participate.

“I feel more and more connected to the image every time I do it," Csillagi said. "Which is really beautiful to just do it over and over. It's like I'm reiterating on my own ideals and my own politics around this.”