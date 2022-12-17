Caught COVID on the Job? Your Employer No Longer Has to Pay You to Stay Home Sick

Plus, changes in quarantine rules mean most workers are not required to stay home once they've been exposed to the virus as long as they don't have symptoms and don't test positive for the disease.

While the board approved the new rule by a 6–1 vote, many board members said they were disappointed the rule was changed. The new rules will last for two years because they are temporary regulations put in place in response to the pandemic.

Regulators will soon begin working on permanent rules, and on Thursday several board members promised to make sure the permanent rules include a requirement for sick workers to keep getting paid.

“We are now going to be telling workers they must be excluded from work if they are sick from workplace exposure, but we are not requiring they will be paid. We all know this will lead to people needing to work while sick,” board member Laura Stock said. “I really want to ensure that we won't make this mistake again.”

Workers who do miss work because of the coronavirus can use sick leave. A state law, passed earlier this year, requires companies to give workers up to two weeks of paid time off if they get sick from the coronavirus. But that law expires in December, and it's not clear whether lawmakers will extend it in 2023.

Not all workers have sick leave, including low-wage workers in the service industry like fast-food restaurant employees. Those workers can file for workers' compensation benefits if they have to miss work because they have the coronavirus. But the process is arduous, and it's no guarantee they will be approved.