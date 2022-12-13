Musk's Twitter Scraps Advisory Council Formed to Address Hate Speech and Child Exploitation

Those former council members soon became the target of online attacks after Musk amplified criticism of them and Twitter’s past leadership for allegedly not doing enough to stop child sexual exploitation on the platform.
“It is a crime that they refused to take action on child exploitation for years!” Musk tweeted.
A growing number of attacks on the council led to concerns from some remaining members, who sent an email to Twitter earlier on Monday demanding the company stop misrepresenting the council's role.
Those false accusations by Twitter leaders were “endangering current and former Council members,” the email said.
The Trust and Safety Council, in fact, had as one of its advisory groups one that focused on child exploitation. This included the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Rati Foundation and YAKIN, or Youth, Adult Survivors and Kin in Need.
Former Twitter employee Patricia Cartes, whose job it was to form the council in 2016, said Monday its dissolution “means there’s no more checks and balances." Cartes said the company sought to bring a global outlook to the council, with experts from around the world who could relay concerns about how new Twitter policies or products might affect their communities.
She contrasted that with Musk’s current practice of surveying his Twitter followers before making a policy change affecting how content gets moderated.
“He doesn’t really care as much about what experts think,” she said.