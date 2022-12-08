How Much Can Your Landlord Legally Raise Your Rent? This Tool Will Tell You

The calculator is a collaboration between ACCE and TechEquity Collaborative, and has been in the works since 2020. It allows renters to calculate their maximum allowable rent increase under the state’s Tenant Protection Act of 2019 and their local rules. It also provides resources for legal aid and tenant advocacy. “Accurate information obviously is the most crucial first step towards enforcement of tenant protections,” Simon-Weisberg says.

In Antioch, where city leaders recently put in place a rent control measure that caps rent increases at 3%, ACCE community organizer Devin Williams says most tenants he works with aren’t aware of the new protections.

“A lot of folks are not informed and the city has not done a good job at that at all,” he says, noting that the ordinance went into effect in November but applies to rent increases on or after August 23. “It’s December and I've gotten phone calls from folks and have gotten notices saying that they have to renew their lease by the end of the month or the rent is going to go up 19.6%. People just don't know what's right, what's wrong.”

He’s hoping the online calculator makes it easier for residents to take advantage of the city’s new protections.

“We're going to start door-knocking and passing out literature, but we can only reach so many doors,” he says, adding that he’d like to see the city step up to educate people. But that appears unlikely for now.