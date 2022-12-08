2 Women Sue Twitter, Alleging Discriminatory Layoffs After Musk Takeover

Two women who lost their jobs at Twitter when billionaire Elon Musk took over are suing the company in federal court, claiming that last month's abrupt mass layoffs of thousands of workers disproportionately affected female employees.

The discrimination lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal challenges over Musk's rapid decimation of Twitter's workforce.

Days after the world’s richest man bought the social media platform for $44 billion, the company on Nov. 4 told about half of its employees that they no longer had a job but would get three months’ severance. The lawsuit filed in a San Francisco federal court this week alleges that 57% of Twitter's female employees were laid off, compared to fewer than half of its male workers, despite Twitter employing more men overall before the layoffs.

The cutbacks continued throughout November as Musk fired engineers who questioned or criticized him and gave all remaining employees the choice to resign with severance or sign a form pledging “extremely hardcore” work, long hours and dedication to Twitter's new direction. Scores more lost their jobs after declining to make the pledge.