Critics of SF's 'Killer Robot' Policy Urge Supervisors to Rescind Approval

KQED News Staff and Wires
Several people stand outside a building holding a neon green sign that says "We all saw that movie..no killer robots."
Protesters rallied outside San Francisco City Hall on Dec. 5, 2022, to decry a policy that would allow the San Francisco Police Department to use lethal-force robots. (Courtesy of ACLU of Northern California via Twitter)

Dozens of protesters gathered on the steps of San Francisco City Hall Monday morning to condemn a newly approved policy allowing the police department to deploy robots that can use deadly force in certain extreme situations.

The demonstration, led by several local civil rights groups and the three supervisors who opposed last week's authorization, comes a day before the Board of Supervisors is scheduled to cast its second and final vote to confirm the rule — with opponents urging the supervisors who approved it to reconsider their votes.

Last week, the board voted 8-3 to permit police to use robots armed with explosives in extreme situations where lives are at stake and it has been decided that no other alternative is available.

"There is no way that I am going to sit by silently and allow a policy as dangerous and as reckless as this to be adopted and to go into effect in the City and County of San Francisco," Supervisor Dean Preston told protesters on Monday. "We will fight this legislatively at the board, will fight this in the streets and on public opinion and if necessary we will fight this at the ballot."

In addition to objecting to the use of "killer robots" on the grounds that they could be misused and would make it easier for police to kill people, among other things, opponents Monday said San Francisco police failed to give the required 30-day notice to the public prior to Tuesday's vote.

"Because there wasn't any notice that this extremely dangerous policy was going to be trust upon us last minute, we still have hundreds of unanswered questions about the use of killer robots," Ronen said.

Ronen questioned the ethics of "a machine on the streets of San Francisco being armed and ready to kill human beings," expressed skepticism about whether the robots were designed for such a purpose and asked about the kind of training, if any, police have had to use them in this way.

"We don't even have basic information to make this decision," she said.

While the board's second, confirming vote on most measures is largely procedural and generally considered a foregone conclusion, Tuesday's vote is being closely watched, given the mounting backlash against the rule. Already, one supervisor who voted for it last week has since reneged on that decision.

In a Twitter thread on Monday, Supervisor Gordon Mar said he regretted his previous vote for the policy and intends to vote against it tomorrow.

"Even with additional guardrails, I've grown increasingly uncomfortable with our vote & the precedent it sets for other cities without as strong a commitment to police accountability. I do not think making state violence more remote, distanced, and less human is a step forward," Mar said in the tweet.

But even with Mar's defection, opponents would still need at least two additional supervisors who initially voted in favor of the rule to change their minds in order to reverse last week's vote.

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman is among the majority on the board who supported the rule and has no intention of changing his mind.

"He continues to believe the policy is reasonable and includes appropriate guardrails," said Jackie Thornhill, Mandelman's legislative aide. " He is not swayed by the opposition and will not be changing his vote."

So far, police in just two California cities — San Francisco and Oakland — have publicly discussed the use of lethal robots. Oakland recently scrapped consideration of the move after fierce public opposition.

Last week's vote to approve the use of the robots, which sparked nationwide attention, was prompted by a new California law requiring police to inventory military-grade equipment such as flashbang grenades, assault rifles and armored vehicles, and seek approval from the public for their use.

In an interview with KQED last week, following the vote, Breed defended the policy and dismissed concerns that it would lead to more militarization of local law enforcement.

"[The robots are] not trained to shoot people. There's a lot of misinformation about what they actually will do," said Breed.

San Francisco's vote has renewed a fierce debate sparked years ago over the ethics of using robots to kill a suspect and the doors such policies might open. Largely, experts say, the use of such robots remains rare even as the technology advances.

Michael White, a professor in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Arizona State University, said even if robotics companies present deadlier options at trade shows, it doesn't mean police departments will buy them. White said companies scrambled to equip body-worn cameras with facial recognition software, but departments didn't want them.

“Because communities didn't support that level of surveillance. It's hard to say what will happen in the future, but I think weaponized robots very well could be the next thing that departments don't want because communities are saying they don't want them,” White said.

Robots or otherwise, San Francisco official David Chiu, who authored the California bill when he was in the state Legislature, said communities deserve more transparency from law enforcement and to have a say in the use of militarized equipment.

San Francisco “just happened to be the city that tackled a topic that I certainly didn’t contemplate when the law was going through the process, and that dealt with the subject of so-called killer robots," said Chiu, who is now San Francisco's  city attorney.

In 2013, police maintained their distance and used a robot to lift a tarp as part of a manhunt for the Boston Marathon bombing suspect, finding him hiding underneath it. Three years later, in 2016, Dallas police officials sent a bomb disposal robot packed with explosives into an alcove of El Centro College to end an hours-long standoff with sniper Micah Xavier Johnson, who had opened fire on officers as a protest against police brutality was ending.

Police detonated the explosives, becoming the first department to use a robot to kill a suspect. A grand jury declined charges against the officers, and then-Dallas Police Chief David O. Brown was widely praised for his handling of the shooting and the standoff.

“There was this spray of doom about how police departments were going to use robots in the six months after Dallas,” said Mark Lomax, former executive director of the National Tactical Officers Association. “But since then, I had not heard a lot about that platform being used to neutralize suspects ... until the San Francisco policy was in the news.”

San Francisco's approved policy allows only a limited number of high-ranking officers to authorize use of robots as a deadly force — and only when lives are at stake and after exhausting alternative force or de-escalation tactics, or concluding they would not be able to subdue the suspect through alternate means.

San Francisco police say the dozen functioning ground robots the department already has have never been used to deliver an explosive device, but are used to assess bombs or provide eyes in low visibility situations.

“We live in a time when unthinkable mass violence is becoming more commonplace. We need the option to be able to save lives in the event we have that type of tragedy in our city," San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said in a statement.

Last year, the New York Police Department returned a leased robotic dog sooner than expected after public backlash, indicating that civilians are not yet comfortable with the idea of machines chasing down humans.

Police in Maine have used robots at least twice to deliver explosives meant to take down walls or doors and bring an end to standoffs.

In June 2018, in the tiny town of Dixmont, Maine, police had intended to use a robot to deliver a small explosive that would knock down an exterior wall, but instead collapsed the roof of the house.

The man inside was shot twice after the explosion, survived and pleaded no contest to reckless conduct with a firearm. The state later settled his lawsuit against the police challenging that they had used the explosives improperly.

In April 2020, Maine police used a small charge to blow a door off of a home during a standoff. The suspect was fatally shot by police when he exited through the damaged doorway and fired a weapon.

This story includes reporting from KQED's Sara Hossaini and Spencer Whitney, as well as The Associated Press and Bay City News.

