Thriving Dual Enrollment Program Makes College More Accessible in Rural California

The dual enrollment program is notable not only for its sheer size but for its success in enrolling high numbers of Latino high school students.

Dual enrollment has been increasing across California over the past six years, but who enrolls in those college courses varies across the state. A recent EdSource analysis of community college dual enrollment programs found that most districts are enrolling a lower percentage of Black and Latino students than are attending the high schools within their boundaries. Fifty-nine of the 72 districts analyzed had a lower percentage of Latino high school students.

Though dual enrollment programs are present at most high schools in the district, Campbell credits the district’s success to starting the program in the rural, Latino communities of Kern County. In California, 35% of adults over 25 hold a bachelor’s degree; in Kern County, it’s 17%.

Rural expansion

Going to college qualifies as an extraordinary feat in Arvin, a small, mostly Latino agricultural town at the base of the San Joaquin Valley where just 2% of adults have a bachelor’s degree.

Professor Helen Acosta teaches freshmen at Arvin High how to research and speak with confidence in college-level public speaking courses. She notices that the message her students get about college is vastly different from what she heard growing up as an “average white kid” whose parents went to college.

“I just knew I was going to college, there was no other choice. I didn’t have to be great,” said Acosta, chair of the Bakersfield College Communication Department. “I live for the day when kids in Arvin just know that they’re going to go to college, and they know they don’t have to be extraordinary to go to college.”

In 2015, the Kern district began to roll out dual enrollment programs as part of a larger push into rural communities. The goal of this effort, called Rural Initiatives, was to bring college directly into communities such as Delano, Arvin, McFarland, Wasco and Shafter, where college-going rates are especially low and bachelor’s degrees are rare. One way to do that was to bring college onto high school campuses. Today, dual enrollment has its largest presence on rural campuses where students opt for a range of courses from skills training to liberal arts.

High school students can complete an entire associate degree, which requires 60 units with a minimum GPA of 2.0, without leaving their high school campus. They typically do so by taking a combination of classes during the day, after school and during summer. Some of these courses earn students high school and college credit simultaneously.

At some schools, every freshman is put on a track to complete at least nine college credits by graduation. During the 2021-22 school year, 71.2% of McFarland High School students and 57.1% of Delano High School students were enrolled in college courses.

These are largely agricultural communities where the student population is almost entirely Latino. Most students’ parents speak Spanish and did not attend college. Poverty rates are high — in Arvin it’s 32%, and in McFarland it’s 29%, per census data — and many students feel pressure to start earning a paycheck quickly.

Getting ahead

Many see dual enrollment as a path to a better life. Money is tight in Serna’s family of six girls supported by her dad, a truck driver.

“We’re a low-income family,” Serna said. “We’re thinking about our future.”

Taking college courses early can also have an immediate effect on the way students see themselves. Serna said that college-level courses, like history, have opened her mind in ways that high school-level classes haven’t. Courses in leadership and agricultural business have helped her become more confident and better at communication.

Enrolling in college courses instills a strong sense of pride among students who are the first in their families to attend college.

Daylarlyn Gonzalez took one of Acosta’s courses in her freshman year at Arvin High. She laughs as she describes the course as “torture.” She said she pushes through knowing that it will pay off in the future and make her family proud. But just one semester in, she said she feels like she is growing already.