Cal Women's Basketball Star Jadyn Bush Works on Affordable Housing for Marginalized People

California Golden Bears women's basketball team forward Jadyn Bush made a daily 90-minute commute just to get to her private Seattle high school some 30 miles away from her home in the diverse suburb of Federal Way, Washington. There were hundreds of train rides and bus trips with her younger sister Jillese.

“I have been in a relentless pursuit of my education from a young age,” the Cal forward said of what fueled her then and now.

Yet Bush felt isolated in a largely white high school, even with Jillese as her teammate and commuting companion. The experience largely inspired what Bush is doing in Berkeley while working toward her master's degree in public policy: focusing her attention on helping find housing options for people coming back into communities from prison and others in marginalized populations.

"I have just had every opportunity, every stroke of luck that you can imagine," said Bush, a graduate transfer from Harvard who arrived at Cal in the summer of 2021. "... It's socially isolating to be in a different income class. It's socially isolating to look different than your peers.... It was an important experience and it made me stand up for myself and want to tell my story to people and want to be really transparent from where I’ve come from and what I want to do and to bring as many people as I can along with me."

Her sister, just 18 months younger, was one of Bush's first big followers and supporters.

"I think that a lot of the time people only see Jadyn as a basketball player, and that is one of the least impressive things about her. She is so much more than an athlete. ... She has such an immense impact on the people around her that tends to be overshadowed by her other tremendous accomplishments in the classroom and on the court."