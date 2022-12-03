A Dead-Heat Richmond City Council Race Will Be Decided by Drawing a Name From an Envelope

Per obscure Richmond city protocol, both candidates will appear before the city clerk, who will then "place the name of each candidate in a sealed unmarked envelope and the tie shall be broken by lot."

"It's totally surreal and it just feels very bizarre, frankly, that after all the effort and all the votes that it would ultimately come down to pure luck," said Butt, the son of longtime outgoing mayor Tom Butt. He said a runoff election seemed much more sensible, and criticized officials for failing to adequately inform the public — not to mention the candidates, themselves — about the process.

"I find it pretty odd, honestly," Butt added. "It seems a peculiar way to decide an election."

Until the county's audit this week, Butt had clutched onto an incredibly narrow, yet decisive lead — of five votes. But that advantage evaporated when 11 ballots that had been initially sidelined due to minor voter errors, were reintroduced into the mix, leveling the playing field.

To make matters all the more confounding, it's still unclear exactly when the drawing is actually going to happen, as the city clerk was reportedly out sick on Friday, and her office staff said a date — presumably for next week — had yet to be scheduled.

"There's definitely some anxiety there, right, because we want to know the results already. We've been waiting so long," said Zepeda, the second candidate, who had never heard of an exact tie ever happening before in a Richmond election.

"But ultimately, what I'm also feeling is excitement. Because it's exciting to be able to see the process of voting come to life," he added. "Many people usually question themselves whether their vote matters or not. Here you can see it. The difference could have been one vote."

Zepeda agreed with his opponent that a runoff may have been a good option.

"But democracy works all the way to the 50-50, and part of democracy is the process that's been put into place," he said. "And democracy is still there because we voted for people that put this process into place years ago — about how to break the tie."