Central Subway Opening Marks a Milestone for SF and Chinatown

SFMTA's Central Subway Project was always expected to be a complex and difficult undertaking, going underneath one of the densest parts of the city — the Union Square area and Chinatown, one of the densest residential areas in the entire U.S.

Those expectations proved to be well-founded. The project ended up costing $2 billion and went significantly over-budget due to various construction delays — the most critical one being the $52 million Twin Peaks Tunnel Project that took two years to complete, and then had to be redone due to a decision to reuse rather than replace the ballast which made for shaky ground, thereby adding tens of millions of dollars to the budget, and even costing the life of one worker. All in all, the project ended up being completed four years later than was planned.

The project has finally overcome those hurdles with the Nov. 19 opening, and is being hailed as a monumental accomplishment for San Francisco in terms of its commitment to transit over fossil-fuel vehicles, its commitment to a community where 80% of residents are estimated to be transit-dependent, and its overall commitment to moving people in the least environmentally harmful way possible.

But the Central Subway has meant a great deal for one neighborhood in particular, where Saturday's opening was seen and celebrated as a victory: Chinatown.

Residents, business owners and community leaders in Chinatown fought hard for years to bring the Central Subway project to their neighborhood after it was initially slated to go to the Financial District, with various local organizations lending their weight, including the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce and the Chinatown Community Development Center, among others.

“I think this sends a signal to the city and the world that Chinatown is a permanent part of the fabric of San Francisco and it needs to be valued as such — and is valued as such,” said Malcolm Yeung, executive director of the Chinatown Community Development Center, adding that the Central Subway is an important part of Chinatown history and that the opening of this new line is the start of a new chapter for the community.

“We can think of Chinatown as a place where we can build upon the culture and the anchor that this has brought for generations of immigrants and San Franciscans,” Yeung said.

But the political fight to bring the line to Chinatown was actually led by an unlikely and controversial figure after whom the Chinatown station was eventually renamed on Aug. 20, 2019: Rose Pak.

Pak, who died in 2016 at age 68, had a penchant for the dramatic and a brusque, unapologetic style that won her as many opponents as it did supporters. But love her or hate her, it was her passionate drive that won the day and brought the Central Subway to Chinatown-Rose Pak Station.

"I’m happy for Chinatown," said Donald Luu, president of the San Francisco Chinese Chamber of Commerce. "We waited 30 years for this day. The thing that everyone touched on today was the impact of Rose Pak, how this launched the legacy, and the legend continues in Chinatown with the name of the station in Chinatown, Rose Pak Station. This day and the celebration will be in the history books for Chinatown and the Chinese community of San Francisco."

Pak was a former consultant for the Chinese Chamber of Commerce and organizer of the Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco, but she never held an elective office. Nevertheless, she was a force to be reckoned with in the Chinatown community, considered by many to be a "powerbroker" and an effective fundraiser, with her support making — and sometimes breaking — electoral campaigns in local politics.

Born in Henan, China, Pak moved to Hong Kong as a child and then to San Francisco in 1967. After studying communications at the San Francisco College for Women and receiving her master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University in New York City, Pak returned to San Francisco in 1974 to work as a reporter for The San Francisco Chronicle, taking on the Chinatown beat and immersing herself in the city’s Asian community until she went from reporting news to making it.

Pak led fundraising and community leadership efforts on a number of issues and projects — many controversial — including Chinese Hospital, the 8 Washington condominium project in Embarcadero, and the Embarcadero Freeway. But when the freeway came down in the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, Pak began advocating for the construction of Central Subway, an idea of hers that went all the way back to the 1980s, four decades before the project was finally completed and opened on Saturday.

"We needed another transit corridor, another way of connecting to Chinatown, and it was Rose Pak who was that visionary leader who lead the charge," said Yeung.