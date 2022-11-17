US Rep. Karen Bass is Elected First Black Woman Mayor of Los Angeles

U.S. Rep. Karen Bass defeated developer Rick Caruso to become the next mayor of Los Angeles on Wednesday, making her the first Black woman to hold the post as City Hall contends with an out-of-control homeless crisis, rising crime rates and multiple scandals that have shaken trust in government.

With more than 70% of the vote tallied, Bass had amassed an insurmountable lead of nearly 47,000 votes. She had 53.1%, with Caruso notching 46.9%.

Bass was working in her congressional office in Los Angeles when she was informed by an aide that she had won the race. Caruso's campaign said he was calling the mayor-elect to offer his congratulations.

"The people of Los Angeles have sent a clear message: It is time for change and it is time for urgency," Bass said in a statement.

"I ran for mayor to urgently confront the crises our hometown faces," Bass said. "Tonight, 40,000 Angelenos will sleep without a home — and five will not wake up. Crime is increasing and families are being priced out of their neighborhoods. This must change."

Caruso promised that “there will be more to come from the movement we built.”

“As a city we need to unite around” Bass, he said in a statement.

Bass — a Democrat who was on President-elect Joe Biden's short list for vice president — overcame more than $100 million in spending by the billionaire Caruso's campaign while arguing that she would be a coalition builder who could heal a troubled city of nearly 4 million.