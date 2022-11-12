Families of VTA Mass Shooting Victims to Split $8M Settlement, but Anger and Questions Remain

The families of nine people killed last year by a co-worker at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San José will receive $8 million to settle damage claims filed last November, officials said.
The VTA announced Thursday that the agreement was reached with the families of eight of the nine people killed on May 26, 2021, at a VTA rail yard by a colleague who then killed himself, the Mercury News reported.
Family members say there still are no answers from VTA management or the main union as to why Sam Cassidy, who was the subject of four investigations into his workplace conduct, was kept on the job. Investigations by the VTA and the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s department have yielded no public results.