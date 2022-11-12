Families of VTA Mass Shooting Victims to Split $8M Settlement, but Anger and Questions Remain

“Some of the families, they don’t know if they want more money or they want more apologies from them,” said Jose Hernandez, whose 39-year-old son, Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, dreamed of leaving the VTA and starting his own auto repair business. “It’s about accepting responsibility, and VTA will never admit that they did something wrong.”

Attorneys who represented the eight families will collect about 40% of the settlement in fees, according to two people familiar with the agreement, the newspaper reported. The rest will be split evenly among them. The families agreed to withdraw wrongful death lawsuits against VTA, according to the terms of the settlement.

Victims’ families have previously received one year of their loved one’s salary and workers’ compensation death benefits. The agency also agreed to pay $4.9 million in retirement benefits in the form of monthly payments totaling $3,000 or more.

Gary Gwilliam, who represented the eight families, said the settlement number remains low because victims’ families had limited options to sue the VTA outside the workers’ compensation process.

The family of Lars Kepler Lane, 63, has not settled with the VTA. Their attorney, Daniel Schaar, said they “did not feel that the offer made to the Lane family was sufficient.”