California Seeks to Pair Home Energy Storage and Rooftop Solar, Despite Opposition From Major Utilities

California regulators on Thursday proposed changes to the state's residential solar market (PDF) designed to encourage more at-home battery systems that can help the electrical grid rely less on fossil fuels in the evenings, especially during heat waves.

It's the California Public Utilities Commission's second attempt at updating the state's incentive program for home solar systems. An earlier decision, released last December, added new charges for solar customers and lessened the subsidies for installing rooftop panels, which utilities wanted but which solar companies warned would hurt the booming industry.

Solar panels are on 1.5 million California homes, creating by far the nation's largest home solar market. The state has set ambitious goals for transitioning away from fossil fuels and to renewable energy sources like solar and wind to power homes, businesses and cars.

Under existing rules, solar customers can sell extra energy they aren't using back to their power company for credit on their bill.

California's three major utilities — Pacific Gas and Electric, Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas and Electric — have argued the payment is so generous that solar customers aren't paying their fair share for the overall cost of the electric grid, which they still rely on when their panels aren't generating power. Power rates include other costs like electric transmission and wildfire prevention work.