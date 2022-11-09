GOP Narrowly Closing In on House Win, Senate Control Remains Up for Grabs

Democrats saw candidates who prioritized protecting abortion rights perform well, a response to this summer’s Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade court decision. The party won governors’ races, winning in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — battlegrounds critical to Biden’s 2020 win over Donald Trump. But Republicans held on to governors’ mansions in Florida, Texas and Georgia, another battleground state Biden narrowly won two years ago.

Though neither party had yet secured a majority in either congressional chamber, the midterms — on track to be the most expensive ever — didn’t feature a strong GOP surge, which was uplifting for Democrats who had braced for sweeping losses. That raised questions about how big the Republicans could hope their possible majority might be.

“While the press and the pundits were predicting a giant red wave, it didn’t happen,” Biden said. “And I know you were somewhat miffed by my optimism, [but] I felt good during the whole process. I thought we were going to do fine.”

Biden added that, despite some losses, Democrats “had a strong night, and we lost fewer seats in the House of Representatives than any Democratic president’s first midterm election in the last 40 years.”

New York’s 18th Congressional District is one of those lost seats, where Sean Patrick Maloney’s concession marks the first time since 1980 the head of the Democratic House campaign arm has been defeated. “As we sit here I can’t, with 100% certainty, tell you who holds the House majority,” said Maloney. “If we fall a little short, we’re going to know that we gave it our all and we beat the spread.”

Democrats had faced historic headwinds. The party in power almost always suffers losses in the president’s first midterm elections, but Democrats bet that anger from the Supreme Court’s decision to gut abortion rights might energize their voters to buck historical trends.

In Pennsylvania, Democrats won the governorship and Senate in the key battleground state. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke five months ago, flipped a Republican-controlled Senate seat, topping Trump-endorsed Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. In the governor’s race there, Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro beat Republican Doug Mastriano, an election denier whom some feared would not certify a Democratic presidential win in the state in 2024.

Georgia, meanwhile, was set for yet another runoff on December 6. In 2021, Raphael Warnock used a runoff to win his seat, as did Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff — which gave Democrats control of the Senate. Both Warnock and Herschel Walker were already fundraising off the race stretching into a second round.

Both Republican and Democratic incumbents maintained key Senate seats. In Wisconsin, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson prevailed over Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, while in New Hampshire, Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassen beat Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who had initially promoted Trump’s lies about the 2020 election but tried to shift away from those views closer to Election Day.

In top governor’s races, Democrats Tony Evers in Wisconsin, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Laura Kelly of Kansas and Kathy Hochul of New York all won. So did Republican incumbents including Brian Kemp of Georgia, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to run for president in 2024 and could be a major GOP primary challenger to Trump. The GOP was still hoping to knock off Democrat Tina Kotek in Oregon’s three-way governor's race.

AP VoteCast, a broad survey of the national electorate, showed that high inflation and concerns about the fragility of democracy were heavily influencing voters. Half of voters said inflation factored significantly, with groceries, gasoline, housing, food and other costs up in the past year. Slightly fewer — 44% — said the future of democracy was their primary consideration.

Biden didn’t entirely shoulder the blame for inflation, with close to half of voters saying the higher-than-usual prices were more because of factors outside of his control. And despite the president bearing criticism from a pessimistic electorate, some of those voters backed Democratic candidates.

Biden spent the night calling Democrats to congratulate them on their wins and was holding a late Wednesday afternoon news conference at the White House.