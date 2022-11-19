KQED is a proud member of
Pamela Price Declares Victory in Alameda County DA Race

Annelise Finney
A Black woman smiles, surrounded by supporters.
Alameda County district attorney candidate Pamela Price greets guests at her election night party at Q's Lounge in Oakland on Nov. 8, 2022 (Aryk Copley/KQED)

Pamela Price has declared victory in the closely-watched Alameda County district attorney’s race, with opponent Terry Wiley yet to concede. Price, a progressive civil-rights attorney, had 53% of the vote in unofficial results. Wiley — the county’s chief assistant district attorney under retiring DA Nancy O'Malley — had 46.9%. Price had a lead of close to 27,000 votes as of Saturday, with latest results yet to be confirmed.

The hotly contested race reflected two starkly different approaches to crime, which Alameda County voters consistently named a top priority — the increase in gun violence in Oakland, in particular — during the months leading up to the election. A Price win would seem to reflect East Bay voters' appetite for progressive criminal justice reform: Her campaign offered voters a vision for a district attorney who aimed to eliminate racial inequity in the criminal legal system and to promote alternatives to incarceration that focused on healing.

Wiley, a career prosecutor, offered a more moderate approach, calling for flexibility and arguing that pretrial detention and life-without-parole sentencing are sometimes necessary to protect public safety. A Wiley win would have been in line with the recall of San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin earlier this year, and with Boudin's replacement Brooke Jenkins' win across the Bay.

In the June primary, Price was the favorite, taking 40% of the vote over Terry Wiley who garnered slightly less than 30%.

a young Black man in a black coat smiles in a portrait at the library
Leon Garret voted at the Oakland Public Library on Nov. 8, 2022. (Annelise Finney/KQED)

On Election Day, voters at the Oakland Public Library on 14th Street said they had been closely following the candidates' campaigns. Oakland resident Leon Garret didn’t share whom he voted for, but said he feels like crime has gotten worse in the city, and he wants a DA who will thoughtfully address it — within reason.

“It’s very nuanced, especially when you consider the deleterious effects of long sentences and what it can do to someone’s life long-term,” he said.

In Oakland, homicides were up more than 50% in 2021, with more than 100 murders for the first time in a decade. So far 2022 is on track to be even worse.

Another voter, teacher Erin Hartfield, said voting for a Black candidate was important to her. Both Wiley and Price are Black. But Price, who opposes cash bail and charging youths as adults, won support from progressives because she campaigned on promises to eliminate racial inequity in the criminal legal system.

“She actually thinks about the youth and is very strategic about saying that,” said Hartfield, who voted for Price.

Terry Wiley is seen among supporters at a campaign party held at Mimosa 2 in Oakland on Nov. 8, 2022. (Annelise Finney/KQED)

Wiley was widely endorsed by elected officials including the mayors of several Alameda County cities, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell. He also had the support of local and state district attorneys’ associations and police and sheriffs’ associations.

Wiley's campaign often took aim at his competitor’s lack of prosecutorial and managerial experience. Price’s detractors were also quick to draw parallels between her and San Francisco’s Boudin — including at Wiley's election night party.

"The Chesa Boudin experiment was tried in San Francisco and it failed," Deputy District Attorney Butch Ford told the crowd, referring to the appointment of a progressive DA. Ford continued, "So Terry Wiley made it real clear he'd be damned that the 'Pamela Price experiment' be tried here."

Price shares Boudin's opposition to cash bail and to charging youths as adults, put forth ambitious plans to combat sex trafficking, and sought to expand the role the DA plays in advocating for mental health care services and affordable housing.

Price’s campaign, her second for Alameda DA after an unsuccessful run in 2018, was widely endorsed by local Democratic clubs, progressive labor unions and justice reform advocacy groups including Oakland’s Anti Police-Terror Project and the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights.

Alameda county district attorney candidate Pamela Price and supporters.
Alameda county district attorney candidate Pamela Price greets guests at her election night party at the Q Lounge in Oakland on Nov. 8, 2022. (Aryk Copley/KQED)

Unsurprisingly, money flowed to the candidates from different sides of the courtroom. Current attorneys and inspectors for the Alameda County district attorney’s office contributed heavily to Wiley’s campaign, both individually and collectively, including a $75,000 donation from the Alameda County Prosecutors’ Association. Over the course of his two-year campaign, Wiley raised more than $1 million.

Price received numerous individual donations from attorneys in the Alameda County Public Defender’s office. Price began fundraising for her 2022 campaign in 2018, and though she pulled in money more slowly, her fundraising for this election surpassed the $1 million mark as well.

Separately, the California Correctional Peace Officers Association and the Fremont Police Department funded attack ads through the Golden State Communities Project targeting Price and hyperbolizing about crime in the Bay Area, which, though perhaps unsolicited by Wiley, certainly benefited him.

Price will be the first Black district attorney in Alameda County history. Aside from gun violence in Oakland, she inherits issues such as accusations of misconduct within the current DA’s office and the growing number of deaths at the county jail, where two people have died in the last two weeks.

