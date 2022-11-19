Pamela Price Declares Victory in Alameda County DA Race

Pamela Price has declared victory in the closely-watched Alameda County district attorney’s race, with opponent Terry Wiley yet to concede. Price, a progressive civil-rights attorney, had 53% of the vote in unofficial results. Wiley — the county’s chief assistant district attorney under retiring DA Nancy O'Malley — had 46.9%. Price had a lead of close to 27,000 votes as of Saturday, with latest results yet to be confirmed.

The hotly contested race reflected two starkly different approaches to crime, which Alameda County voters consistently named a top priority — the increase in gun violence in Oakland, in particular — during the months leading up to the election. A Price win would seem to reflect East Bay voters' appetite for progressive criminal justice reform: Her campaign offered voters a vision for a district attorney who aimed to eliminate racial inequity in the criminal legal system and to promote alternatives to incarceration that focused on healing.

Wiley, a career prosecutor, offered a more moderate approach, calling for flexibility and arguing that pretrial detention and life-without-parole sentencing are sometimes necessary to protect public safety. A Wiley win would have been in line with the recall of San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin earlier this year, and with Boudin's replacement Brooke Jenkins' win across the Bay.

In the June primary, Price was the favorite, taking 40% of the vote over Terry Wiley who garnered slightly less than 30%.

On Election Day, voters at the Oakland Public Library on 14th Street said they had been closely following the candidates' campaigns. Oakland resident Leon Garret didn’t share whom he voted for, but said he feels like crime has gotten worse in the city, and he wants a DA who will thoughtfully address it — within reason.

“It’s very nuanced, especially when you consider the deleterious effects of long sentences and what it can do to someone’s life long-term,” he said.

In Oakland, homicides were up more than 50% in 2021, with more than 100 murders for the first time in a decade. So far 2022 is on track to be even worse.

Another voter, teacher Erin Hartfield, said voting for a Black candidate was important to her. Both Wiley and Price are Black. But Price, who opposes cash bail and charging youths as adults, won support from progressives because she campaigned on promises to eliminate racial inequity in the criminal legal system.

“She actually thinks about the youth and is very strategic about saying that,” said Hartfield, who voted for Price.

Wiley was widely endorsed by elected officials including the mayors of several Alameda County cities, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell. He also had the support of local and state district attorneys’ associations and police and sheriffs’ associations.

Wiley's campaign often took aim at his competitor’s lack of prosecutorial and managerial experience. Price’s detractors were also quick to draw parallels between her and San Francisco’s Boudin — including at Wiley's election night party.

"The Chesa Boudin experiment was tried in San Francisco and it failed," Deputy District Attorney Butch Ford told the crowd, referring to the appointment of a progressive DA. Ford continued, "So Terry Wiley made it real clear he'd be damned that the 'Pamela Price experiment' be tried here."