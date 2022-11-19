Updated 11:25 a.m. Saturday

Oakland City Council member Sheng Thao, after trailing in every update since Election Day, took a marginal lead in the city's mayoral race in the final “instant runoff” vote tally posted Friday evening.

Under the city’s ranked-choice voting system, if no candidate receives a majority of first-place votes, then voters’ second- and third-place votes are redistributed. The latest ranked-choice results show Thao ahead of Oakland City Council member Loren Taylor, who watched his lead steadily dwindle and who now trails by just 680 votes — or 50.3% to Taylor's 49.7%.

In a statement released Saturday, Sheng Thao's campaign team sounded a cautious yet optimistic note.

“It’s been a long week-and-a-half and we have been humbled to watch the results shift in our favor with each passing day,” said Sheng Thao campaign strategist Noah Finneburgh. “With the latest results posted by the Registrar of Voters, we have taken the lead, with very few votes left to count. We thank the Registrar of Voters for working so diligently and we look forward to their official update on how many votes exactly remain to be counted. We are optimistic that our lead will hold and that Sheng Thao will be the next Mayor of Oakland.”

Oakland residents have waited 11 days to find out who the next mayor will be, and it appears they'll have to wait a few more as neither candidate claimed victory. The Alameda County Registrar of Voters will complete an audit of the vote before the Oakland City Council can certify the results.

"Given the incredibly close margin based on last night’s instant runoff results, I believe it is premature to declare victory or defeat at this time," Taylor said in a Twitter thread. "I appreciate that Councilmember Thao and members of the media seem to agree."

"As I have said since election night, I will respect the will of the voters once their verdict is made clear. Regardless of the final outcome, I am proud of the Oakland-centered campaign we ran and endlessly grateful for every voter who had faith in my leadership and ranked me on their ballot."

On election night, Nov. 8, Taylor, the District 6 representative on the City Council, had the most first-place votes. Taylor led Thao, the District 4 representative, by 2,000 votes.

Ignacio De La Fuente, who served five terms on the City Council, was in third place. Like Thao, De La Fuente had unprecedented support from independent expenditures. Thao received a whopping $730,000, led by a coalition of labor unions called Working Families for a Better Oakland.

Californians for Safer Streets, an independent expenditure with ties to Phil Tagami, the developer of a proposed coal terminal in West Oakland, supported De La Fuente. The committee, led by the $550,000 from Jonathan Brooks — a Los Angeles-based investor with an interest in the coal terminal — pumped $706,000 into supporting De La Fuente’s campaign, according to Open Disclosure, a project that publishes campaign finance data drawing from campaign statements submitted to the City of Oakland.

The next mayor replaces Schaaf, and they will have their hands full. Many residents think the city isn’t adequately serving their needs. Critical issues, including housing affordability, violence and public education are top of mind for voters, but homelessness is arguably the most visible issue in Oakland.

Taylor was endorsed by Schaaf and San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

KQED's Tyche Hendricks and Maria Fernanda Bernal contributed reporting.

A version of this story was originally published Nov. 9, 2022.