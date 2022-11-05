Clarion Alley 'Women, Life, Freedom' Mural Keeps Focus on Iran

Earlier this week, after a brief rain in San Francisco’s Mission District, the sun appears on Clarion Alley where a small team of women are brushing on green paint at the top of a “Women, Life, Freedom” mural. The green, red and white of Iran’s flag serves as the backdrop to the drawing of a woman who is cutting her ponytail with scissors — one of the many iconic images emerging from Iran in the past several weeks.

This is the second of at least three planned murals in solidarity with Iran. The first was completed in Albany at the end of October.

“The first mural in Albany shows a woman who is burning her headscarf, which is a symbol of oppression in Iran,” said Leva Zand, the executive director of ARTogether, a Bay Area nonprofit that uses arts for community building. Zand clarifies that when Iranian women burn their headscarves, they are not necessarily opposing the religious aspect, but rather what they see as an oppressive government.

The Clarion Alley mural finished earlier this week, and at least one more mural is planned for Oakland. The Oakland mural will take up a larger wall and will be a collaboration between Iranian and non-Iranian artists. This one will require additional fundraising efforts. So far, ARTogether has raised $1,500 of their goal of $15,000 for the final mural.

Zand says the mural series has two main goals: raising awareness about what's happening in Iran, and showing solidarity with Iranians inside the country.

"It's just heartwarming to me that my family and friends know that they are not alone and [that] we are thinking about them," she said. Zand is also a refugee from Iran and left in 2003. She is also a scholar in feminist studies, so the fact that the revolution is women-led is an important aspect to her.

"We believe in [the] healing aspect of art and also [in the] community-building aspects of art," she said. ARTogether programs support refugee and immigrant artists in different stages of their careers.

They sent the pictures of the first mural to family in Iran, and she received multiple messages from different people thanking them. The Iranian people are calling for regime change following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in Iran after being arrested by Iranian morality police in mid-September. Security forces, including paramilitary volunteers with the Revolutionary Guard, have violently cracked down on demonstrations, killing over 300 people and arresting more than 14,000 people, according to human rights groups.

Artists in Iran are also under fire. Recently, family members of Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi expressed concern for his health after he was arrested during ongoing protests. Salehi's lyrics speak against corruption, poverty and the killing of protesters in Iran.

The murals are already serving as a point of discussion and collaboration in San Francisco. A school group walked by and took photos; Keyvan Behnia, who lives in the area stopped by after seeing posts on Instagram and brought grapes to artists; a few minutes later, Sahba Aminikia, a local Iranian American musician and composer based in SOMA, stopped by on his morning run.

“I feel proud,” he said seeing the mural on Clarion Alley. “I feel proud of the women in Iran and how democracy is evolving in Iran into something far more better.”

Behnia said one way of keeping what's happening in Iran in everybody's consciousness is through art.

There's a new mural on Solano Ave in Albany created in solidarity with the people of Iran. Mural art by Farnaz Zabetian#IranProtests2022 Coordinated by @ARTogetherCA pic.twitter.com/DTKOQC7XWa — KQED News (@KQEDnews) October 22, 2022

Painter Farnaz Zabetian, who is the lead artist on the project, was born in Tehran. Her art is inspired by poetry, colors and everyday women. In her online artist statement, she says she is invested in finding a "shared space" between poetry and colors to illustrate her work. Zabetian left Iran for Paris in 2012 and moved to San Francisco shortly thereafter. In addition to murals, she has had solo exhibitions in the Bay Area and a book of poetry published in Iran in 2017.

Zabetian said she hopes her work supports the women and people of Iran, “to be the voice that has been taken from them.”

Zand also said in addition to the murals she has been calling senators to let them know what is happening and to make sure the attention continues to be kept on Iran. Anytime she feels tired, she reminds herself that this moment is about something larger than herself.

“We are not in a place to be tired, while people inside Iran are in front of the bullet … I think this is the least we can do.”