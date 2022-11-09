Newsom Reelected Governor of California

Gov. Gavin Newsom was on track to easily win reelection Tuesday night, roundly defeating his Republican challenger, Brian Dahle, with The Associated Press calling the race just moments after polls closed.

Newsom's reelection was presaged by the overwhelming defeat of a recall election last year, when 62% of voters rejected removing him from office. In fact, despite having plenty of campaign cash, Newsom didn't even air a campaign ad for his reelection, choosing instead to put his weight behind the passage of Proposition 1 for abortion rights and against Proposition 30, a measure to tax the wealthy to fund climate goals.

Republican state Senator Brian Dahle was unable to come anywhere close to matching Newsom's fundraising prowess, relying mostly on radio and television interviews across the state. His campaign was always an uphill battle, given the Democrats' huge advantage in voter registration and the fact that the last Republican to be elected governor was Arnold Schwarzenegger 16 years ago.

While Newsom has said he has "subzero" interest in running for president, he's been busy elevating his national profile with ads in Florida and Texas, attacking conservative policies put forward by Republican governors there. And surely a sweeping reelection result will do nothing but further stoke speculation about Newsom's national political aspirations. Still, when Newsom was asked during an October 23 debate by KQED's Marisa Lagos if he would commit to serving a full four-year term if he were reelected, he said yes.