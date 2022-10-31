KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

‘Making Something That’s Our Own:’ Día de Los Muertos in the Bay

Marisol Medina-CadenaAlan MontecilloMaria Esquinca
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Two people wear face paint and flowers in their hair and look at the camera.
Mariah Cativo (left) and Lucy Molina pause for a portrait as they walk along 24th Street in San Francisco's Mission District during a Dia de los Muertos celebration on Nov. 2, 2021.  (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

The roots of Dia de los Muertos celebrations in San Francisco can be traced back to 1972, when a collective of Chicano artists formed the first day of the dead show not only in California but the entire West Coast.

The collective opened up their own gallery; Galeria La Raza. Inspired by a film that showcased the massive day of the dead altars in Oaxaca, Mexico, Rene Yañez and Ralph Maradiaga set up their own altar outside Galeria la Raza, laying down the foundation for a much larger celebration that would include altars, exhibits, films. In 1981 Rene Yañez organized the first Day of the Dead procession. 

Rio Yañez, the son of Rene Yañez, joins Rightnowish in conversation with Marisol Medina-Cadena. They talk about family legacy, tradition, and commemorating our loved ones. 


Sponsored