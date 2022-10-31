‘Making Something That’s Our Own:’ Día de Los Muertos in the Bay

The roots of Dia de los Muertos celebrations in San Francisco can be traced back to 1972, when a collective of Chicano artists formed the first day of the dead show not only in California but the entire West Coast.

The collective opened up their own gallery; Galeria La Raza. Inspired by a film that showcased the massive day of the dead altars in Oaxaca, Mexico, Rene Yañez and Ralph Maradiaga set up their own altar outside Galeria la Raza, laying down the foundation for a much larger celebration that would include altars, exhibits, films. In 1981 Rene Yañez organized the first Day of the Dead procession.

Rio Yañez, the son of Rene Yañez, joins Rightnowish in conversation with Marisol Medina-Cadena. They talk about family legacy, tradition, and commemorating our loved ones.