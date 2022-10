A magnitude 3.1 aftershock followed 5 minutes later, the agency reported.

People in cities as far away as Stockton, to the east, and Salinas, to the south, reported feeling tremors.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake's epicenter was deep underground near the Calaveras Fault, roughly 12 miles east of downtown San Jose, in the vicinity of Joseph D. Grant County Park, a nearly 11,000-acre expanse of rolling hills and oaks.

It's the largest temblor to hit the Bay Area since 2014, according to the USGS, when Napa was rocked by a 6.0 quake.