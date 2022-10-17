Wondering How to Find Affordable Child Care or Preschool in San Francisco? Here Are Some Resources

Mezquita said their goal is to reduce or eliminate racial disparities. "We're in this unique position where not only are we going to be funding child care, but we're also looking at children in a holistic way," she said. She said this will include looking at comprehensive services and ensuring there are no gaps or missing links to support children and their families.

When are you expecting expanded services to be available to families?

"We were just approved as a new department, so we're building that infrastructure," said Mezquita. "We've already expanded eligibility for families who are making up to 110% of area median income, meaning that if you're making roughly around $120,000 or below, you may be eligible for child care financing through through our department."

How will families benefit from the merging of two separate departments?

Mezquita said the information will soon be in a centralized place and they will be able to provide families information in multiple languages, "not only for their for childcare, but also for their child's well-being," she added. "San Francisco has an array of services and supports for families. And one of the most difficult thing has been being able to find them."

When can San Francisco families access the information?

Mezquita said she's hoping it will be accessible in the next few months. "We already have a portal, which is where families can find child care: Early Learning San Francisco. You can easily find childcare in your area. You can see what you're eligible for in case you're eligible for any financial assistance."

How do I access the California State Preschool Program?

If your family is seeking access to the California State Preschool Program, you’re automatically eligible in the early education program if you’re already enrolled in Medi-Cal, CalFresh, WIC or Head Start.

Once your child is enrolled, the new law guarantees two years of care and education. Previously, families were only granted 12 months of service and had to reapply for an extension.

Where can I find affordable quality child care elsewhere in California?

A new state-funded website helps match families struggling to find affordable, quality care with providers. Mychildcareplan.org launched on October 11, and lists every licensed provider in California and their safety record, including their history of inspections and any citation they may have received; their vacancies; the type of care they provide and the language spoken at their center.

The new website consolidates information that was previously available at county referral agencies and better serves caregivers who may work in one county but live in another.

“You can enter your zip code, you could enter the city and then it does radial search depending on what your filters,” said Linda Asato, who is with the California Child Care Resource and Referral Network. “You're no longer just bound by the information at that one agency.”

The database includes information from each of the state’s 58 local child care resource and referral agencies, connecting families to child care, financial aid and other services. It also allows parents to filter results by type of care, language spoken and whether a provider has openings.

The website can also be used in English, Spanish, traditional Chinese and Vietnamese.