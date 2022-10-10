Mass Janitor Layoffs at Meta Offices Trigger Open-Ended Strike

The crowd of largely Latinx workers gathered in front of a Meta retail location shouting labor chants like, "Arriba la union, abajo la explotación" (which in English means, "Up with the union, down with exploitation") and "SMB, escucha, estamos en la lucha" ("SMB, listen, we are in the fight").

Janitor Maria Garcia said her duties more than doubled after SMB began laying off employees, and as a single mother she struggles to be apart from her children for so long. Garcia said she also misses her co-workers who were let go.

“I keep my fingers crossed to see my brothers and sisters come back. I want that,” said Garcia. “I don’t ask for money. I want to see my peoples come back. And more respect. I want respect because when you have respect and love, everything goes more smooth.”

Since she began participating in the strike Wednesday, Garcia said she has been spending all day at the picket lines.

Meta pointed out in a statement that they worked to ensure workers were paid throughout the pandemic, even when offices were shut down. While workers don’t contest that, they argue the recent layoffs with no advance warning fly in the face of Meta’s rhetoric during that time, when the Facebook parent company regarded its janitorial staff as essential and valued workers.

SEIU Local 87, another union representing janitors working in San Francisco, joined the strike. Members said unionized workers being laid off were being replaced by nonunion janitors.

In a statement, SEIU-USWW said its workers are calling on Meta to support their call for fair contract negotiations with SBM, which have currently broken down, with both sides accusing the other of bad faith negotiating, and other transgressions.

Though Meta is not involved in the negotiations, a show of support for janitorial staff on their part — as the company contracting with SBM — could work in favor of the union.

An SEIU-USWW spokesperson said strikes will continue until a settlement is reached.

KQED's Juan Carlos Lara contributed reporting to this story.