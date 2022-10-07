California Unhoused Population Grew by More Than 22,000 Since Start of Pandemic

The city and county of Los Angeles, for example, saw its total unhoused population rise by 4% from 2020 to 69,000 people, an increase of 2,700 people. But its unhoused Latino population spiked by 26%, or nearly 6,000 folks. Los Angeles is home to 40% of the state’s unhoused population and is seen by experts as a bellwether for homelessness in the state.

Latinos were long on the economic brink before being disproportionately sickened, killed and economically devastated by the pandemic, said Melissa Chinchilla, health services specialist and associate investigator at the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute.

“I think for a long time, the Latino advocates in homeless services felt that the numbers were actually not reflective of how bad the situation was or how high the need was,” Chinchilla said.

When state and local governments implemented pandemic programs to help people stay afloat, many Latinos were shut out, she said. Some people who were paid under the table, like house cleaners or field-workers, may have struggled to qualify for unemployment insurance, while others with informal leases or language barriers ran up against similar problems with rental assistance.

And while California had laws to guard against eviction during the pandemic, undocumented immigrants were less likely to use them because of their precarious legal status. Plus, thousands of people got evicted during the pandemic anyway.

As those safety nets dissolve, experts worry the trend could play out at scale.

“Is (the rise in Latino homelessness) a harbinger of what increases could look like in the broader population, as some of these pandemic relief measures fade away? As eviction restrictions are rolled back?” said Alex Visotzky, senior California policy fellow at the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

Latinos might be especially leery of turning to the government for help, too, said Juana Velasquez, a single mother of three born to Mexican parents in San José, California. She asked to be identified by her birth name to protect her family’s identity.

“Hispanic families, my family for example, they’re like stuck in the past,” she said.

Velasquez said she was furloughed by her retail job when the pandemic hit and could no longer afford to pay for the room she had been renting following a divorce. She and her three young kids bounced from their car to relatives’ couches and motels for about a year, making them the type of unhoused family most likely to go unnoticed by official metrics.

Last summer, they landed a spot in a gated community of tiny homes funded by the city of San José. The spot is not permanent, but instead defined as transitional housing, a form of shelter. Velasquez recognizes that the two-bedroom, 235-square-foot tiny home is not a long-term solution, but calls it a stepping stone as she lingers on multiple waitlists for lower-income apartments.

“My unit is nice and clean, it’s colored white,” she said. “It makes it relaxing. My daughter keeps her room clean and she thinks she owns the room for ever and ever. It’s not even like a (full) room, but it’s her side, you know?”

She peppers descriptions of the tiny home with words like "safety," "security," "doors" and "locks."

“Nobody can walk into my house, just barge in and kind of hurt us,” Velasquez said. “I come from a divorce. That left me a lot of black holes. But somehow I patched them up and now we have security.”

'The housing doesn't exist'

Experts attribute the impressive bump in shelter capacity to Project Roomkey, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature program to shelter people most vulnerable to the virus in underutilized hotel and motel rooms during the pandemic. The state secured more than 16,000 rooms at the program’s height in August 2020, which has dwindled to about 5,000 beds, according to the state Department of Social Services.

“The governor deserves a lot of credit,” said Weare, from the Center for Homeless Inquiries. “They mobilized. The problem is that that’s over.”

Project Homekey, Newsom’s longer-term initiative to convert hotels, motels and office buildings, is expected to create more than 12,000 interim and permanent homeless housing units in the next few years.

Shana Funderburk, who goes by her middle name, Sunshine, stayed in a Project Roomkey unit in Sacramento when the count was carried out in February. But after they shut down her motel this spring, the 52-year-old woman who has been unhoused for more than 11 years went back to the street.

“The protocol is to get us into a shelter and then I guess somebody picks up the ball from there, and then they help you get housing, or something,” she said. “It just seems like we’re being thrown into shelters and then forgotten.”

About a fifth, or 12,000 of more than 55,000 people who left Project Roomkey, graduated to permanent housing, while about 9,000 people returned to the street, according to the state Department of Social Services. The majority of participants moved to either congregate shelter, temporary housing, institutions or unknown destinations.

Funderburk is now staying in what the city refers to as safe grounds, city-sanctioned camps where people get meals, security and services, like mental health counseling. Her tent is lined up against a chain-link fence, which makes her feel like a zoo exhibit as she brushes her teeth in the morning.

“I’m sure it’s not good for the folks that have to drive by and see that, and it’s not exactly comforting for us either,” she said.

But the caseworkers — her “Jiminy Crickets” — keep her motivated to treat her PTSD and other health issues and search for housing. Funderburk hopes she can eventually move into an apartment, mainly so she can help other people get indoors. That dream remains elusive.

“It’s multiple-year waitlists. It’s having a voucher and you can’t find a place and you have to file extensions,” said Kaylee Hrisoulas, a local social worker who works with Funderburk. “It’s deposits that are just so high. The housing doesn’t exist. That prolongs how long people have to be out here.”

