California Set to Become a Refuge for Transgender Health Care Under New Law

But state Sen. Melissa Melendez, a Lake Elsinore Republican, said the bill interferes with the relationship between parents and their transgender children.

“I don’t disagree that we should make sure that kids in this category are protected, and not bullied, and not harassed, and provided some understanding and certainly any medical attention mental-health-wise that they may need,” she said during the floor debate. “But I don’t think the state of California should be stepping in and facilitating that. That’s not our place.”

In a statement in response to the bill-signing, Jonathan Keller, president of the California Family Council, said, “By signing this extreme bill, Gavin Newsom is telling all parents across the country that he knows what’s best for their children.”

But Tony Hoang, executive director of Equality California, countered in a statement: “While small, hateful men like Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis attack trans children and their families, Governor Newsom today made clear that California will welcome them with open arms. SB 107 officially makes California a state of refuge for trans kids and their families.”

A national wave

The bill, perhaps the highest-profile of several LGBTQ-related proposals also sent to Newsom, responds to a recent wave of legislation: At least 40 bills in 20 states would restrict access to gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. These proposals vary from an Idaho bill to criminalize gender-affirming medical procedures to a Florida law banning their insurance coverage. In Texas, state social workers are reportedly rebelling — or even threatening to quit — rather than carry out an order by Gov. Greg Abbott to investigate parents who allow transgender health care.

Proponents of the bill say it is California’s responsibility to intervene.

“There are efforts all across the country … to go after trans kids and their families. California has a role to play in providing a safe, welcoming environment for trans kids and their families to get the care they need,” said Samuel Garrett-Pate, managing director of external affairs for Equality California, which supports the bill and says it’s the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights group.

SB 107 will:

Prohibit law-enforcement participation and the arrest or extradition of an individual for allowing a person to receive or provide gender-affirming care when that care is legal under California and federal law.

Declare arrest warrants for individuals who allowed their child to receive gender-affirming health care the lowest law enforcement priority.

Ban the enforcement of another state’s law authorizing a state agency to remove a child from their parent or guardian because they allowed their child to receive gender-affirming care.

Bar compliance with subpoenas seeking medical information related to gender-affirming care that interferes with a person’s right to allow a child to receive that care.

“As it stands, transgender youth and their parents in these states are under a constant threat of being reported by anyone around them, while forgoing life-saving treatment,” said Assemblymember Lori Wilson, a Suisun City Democrat and parent of a trans person, in presenting the bill on the Assembly floor. “In doing so, they are targeting our most vulnerable population — children — as well as their parents and doctors who support them.”

Foes raise concerns

By leaning into the national debate around transgender issues, the bill has generated intense opposition.

Opponents say that children often misunderstand their gender identity and are likely to regret their decision to get irreversible treatments such as hormone replacement therapy and gender-affirming surgery.

“A lot of kids don’t quite comprehend the implications of taking puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and even some of the surgeries; don’t comprehend the long-term nature and the damaging effect it would have on their on their bodies when they were minors,” said Greg Burt, a spokesperson for the California Family Council.

Burt cited testimony from Chloe Cole before the Assembly Public Safety Committee on June 28.

“SB 107 is circumventing states’ laws and that have needed safeguards in place so my story’s not repeated. Children cannot consent,” said Cole, a 17-year-old from the Central Valley, who medically transitioned from age 13 to 15 with puberty blockers, male hormones and a mastectomy.

Given this, Burt said the religious nonprofit “would be against any kind of drugs or surgeries to try and match a person’s body to their feelings below the age of 18,” regardless of parental consent.

“We don’t let parents sterilize their kids, even if parents consent to it, and we think this is in the same category,” Burt said. “You can’t harm your child permanently, even if you believe the harm is somehow justified.”

However, Sen. Richard Pan, a Sacramento Democrat who is also a pediatrician, said the medical profession does not recommend surgery for transgender individuals under the age of 18. During a floor debate, he cited research showing that the majority of children who question their gender identity do not change their minds and that the majority of treatments provided to transgender youth are reversible.