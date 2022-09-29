Six People Wounded at High School Shooting in Oakland

At least six people were wounded in a shooting at a school campus in East Oakland on Wednesday, with some of the victims found inside the school, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 12:45 p.m at the King Estates campus of schools located on the 8200 block of Fontaine Street, near Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland's Oak Knoll/Golf Links neighborhood. The site houses four different schools, including the Bay Area Technology School (BayTech), Sojourner Truth Independent Study and the Rudsdale Newcomer High School, which serves recent immigrants ages 16-21 who have fled violence and instability in their home countries.

Officials have not yet said whether any of the victims might be students age 18 or older.

"The victims were affiliated with the school, and we are determining the affiliation at this time," Oakland Assistant Police Chief Darren Allison said, although he declined to say whether any students or teachers were involved.

Allison said police were seeking at least one suspect but did not have anyone in custody.