News

Six People Wounded at High School Shooting in Oakland

KQED News Staff and Wires
Two people walk underneath yellow police caution tape held up by a law enforcement officer.
A California Highway Patrol officer lifts caution tape to let parents and students leave the cordoned off area on Fontaine Street in East Oakland,.after six people were shot at the King Estates complex of schools on Sept. 28, 2022. (Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

At least six people were wounded in a shooting at a school campus in East Oakland on Wednesday, with some of the victims found inside the school, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 12:45 p.m at the King Estates campus of schools located on the 8200 block of Fontaine Street, near Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland's Oak Knoll/Golf Links neighborhood. The site houses four different schools, including the Bay Area Technology School (BayTech), Sojourner Truth Independent Study and the Rudsdale Newcomer High School, which serves recent immigrants ages 16-21 who have fled violence and instability in their home countries.

Officials have not yet said whether any of the victims might be students age 18 or older.

"The victims were affiliated with the school, and we are determining the affiliation at this time," Oakland Assistant Police Chief Darren Allison said, although he declined to say whether any students or teachers were involved.

Allison said police were seeking at least one suspect but did not have anyone in custody.

Three of the wounded were taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland, while the other three were taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, Allison said. Of those victims, he added, three remained hospitalized Wednesday evening, two of them with life-threatening injuries, while one person had been released and two others were expected to be released soon.

John Sasaki, a spokesperson for Oakland Unified School District, said in a statement that district officials “do not have any information beyond what Oakland Police are reporting.” He said counselors were being made available for students, but did not say whether the schools at the site would be open Thursday.

"This has to stop," Sasaki said. "Our city cannot keep going on like this."

In a statement, teachers with the Oakland Education Association, the teacher's union, said, "We call on the Oakland Unified School District to support Black and Brown students, listen to the concerns of Oakland's communities about keeping schools open as safe spaces, retain staff, attract more mental health professionals, and put more investment in community schools to support every student's entire well-being."

Television footage showed dozens of police cars and yellow tape on the street outside the campus as students poured out of buildings.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said on Twitter that Wednesday's gun violence "shocks the soul — our schools are sanctuaries for our children. The unbridled access to firearms in our country is inexcusable."

Oakland City Councilmember Treva Reid said investigators told her the shooting may be tied to rising “group and gang violence.”

The shooting comes just a day after Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said police were taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to stem gun violence in the city. More than a half dozen people have been killed mainly in shootings in fewer than two weeks. Violence in Oakland has erupted again since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.

James Jackson, chief executive of Alameda Health System, also noted an increase in violence.

"We’ve seen almost a doubling of the violent crimes victims that we’re seeing here at our facility [Highland Hospital]. So something has changed," Jackson said.

This story includes reporting from The Associated Press and Bay City News.