Despite Promises of Equity, Students at This San Francisco Middle School Still Lack Teachers

Maritza Tupul's son Douglass Mejia is in eighth grade. His classroom is missing a full-time science teacher, but Tupul said she didn't know this until she checked her son’s grades and found he’s getting an F.

"So I asked him what's going on," she said. "And he says, 'Oh, we don't have a teacher in the classroom.' So ... how could you have an F (if) you don't have grades?"

Tupul's son told her they hadn't had teachers for weeks and that the sixth grade teachers were subbing the class.

The San Francisco Board of Education has vowed to improve struggling elementary and middle schools in an effort to make school quality more equitable, and district officials say they’ve sent three teachers on special assignment to MLK to help staff for now.

Eric Lewis, a science content specialist who helped create the district’s curriculum, is one of those teachers. At the start of every year he emails all the district’s science teachers about training opportunities and resources — but a lot of those emails never get read.

"That’s how I figure out who is not in the district anymore," Lewis said. "Because I get all these emails bouncing back at me. I mean, this year I had probably 40 emails bouncing back. This was a huge number of teachers that were gone. And it was across the district!"

Lewis says this year’s eighth graders have already had a rough time.

"They have had very inconsistent science education in sixth, seventh and now into eighth grade," said Lewis. "Their sixth grade was online. Their seventh grade had teachers who left halfway through the year for science."

Lewis is normally tasked with supporting new teachers so they don't quit and with helping teachers implement the new science curriculum. Instead, he’s been assigned to fill in on classroom teaching.

"There was supposed to be another TSA [teacher on special assignment] who came in to teach the other half of the courses," he explained, "and that teacher didn’t show. They ended up taking a leave from the district."

Lewis is confident most of his students can rebound. But he also says those with the most needs will have the longest-term impacts, and he predicts they will have major gaps.

The staffing shortage got worse a week ago after a teacher got COVID and another was injured. Jackson Whittington, an art and integrated arts teacher at MLK, says three seventh grade classes were put into the cafeteria.