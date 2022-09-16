California Lifts Vaccine Mandate for School Staff

“Consequently, mandated testing of the small number of unvaccinated workers is not effectively preventing disease transmission as with the original COVID-19 virus and prior variants earlier in the pandemic,” Aragón said.
Vaccinations targeting the omicron variant are currently available, and department officials urge California residents to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines to protect themselves and slow the spread of the disease in their communities.
Last August, California became the first state in the nation to require all school staff to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or to be tested weekly, although several individual school districts in the state had already instituted that requirement.
The decision to mandate vaccines for school staff was made after conversations with school districts, labor unions and public health officers, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.
“Since the beginning of this pandemic, we’ve relied on science and public health guidance to keep our students and school communities safe,” said Lisa Gardiner, spokesperson for the California Teachers Association, in a statement today. “This moment is no different, as COVID-19 continues to evolve and more students and Californians are now vaccinated. We continue to support local decisions that include the voice and expertise of local educators and families in determining best practices for the safety of school communities.”