California Lifts Vaccine Mandate for School Staff

Teachers and other school staff who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer have to be tested weekly to remain on campuses after this week.

On Tuesday, State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón rescinded a public health order requiring that all school employees show proof of vaccination or be tested at least weekly. The new policy is effective September 17.

The decision was made to align state and federal health guidance and because most Californians have been vaccinated against the virus, he said.