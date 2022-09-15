Poverty and Uninsured Rates Drop, Thanks to Pandemic-Era Policies

Poverty experts attribute much of this improvement to the child tax credit which Congress boosted in 2021 in the American Rescue Plan. Congress also expanded it to include millions more low-income families.

The child tax credit gives families more money to spend on essentials, says Sharon Parrott, who has researched the issue for the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

"They spend it on their housing, food, education, they're able to do some of those extracurricular activities that high income families take for granted," she says. "They are investing in their kids and their families are able to make ends meet in really important ways."

And Parrott says all these things can have long term benefits for kids, like doing better in school and being healthier.

Uninsured rate approaches record lows, thanks to Medicaid

The census numbers show 8.3% of Americans – or 27.2 million people – did not have any health insurance in 2021. That's an improvement from 2020, when 8.6% of people were uninsured.

The force behind this trend is Medicaid, the public health insurance option for people with low incomes, according to census officials who briefed reporters Tuesday.

"The reason the Medicaid rates have increased is because of a COVID relief bill that Congress passed in March of 2020," says Sabrina Corlette of the Georgetown University Center on Health Insurance Reforms.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act essentially mandated that state Medicaid programs not force enrollees to requalify for the program – so states could enroll new people but not kick anyone off. Because of this "continuous enrollment provision," Medicaid has grown significantly.

Another area of growth was Medicare, though census officials noted that that's due to more people turning 65 and becoming eligible, not because of a policy change.

What happens when pandemic measures end

Policy experts say this week's good news may be fleeting. The expanded child tax credit ended in December, just as inflation was starting to climb to historic highs. The policy supporting more people getting health insurance is set to run out in a few months.

"As soon as the public health emergency is declared over – which could be as early as January – that safety net that was in that COVID relief bill goes away," says Corlette. "And so we could see this historic increase in the rates of the insured be reversed."