She Fought Racism in Early Hollywood. Now She'll Be the First Asian American on US Currency

The term “lotus flower” would go on to represent the stereotype of a disposable female Asian love interest. Another stereotype, “the dragon lady,” also stemmed from one of Wong’s most prominent roles, 1931’s “Daughter of the Dragon.”

“The idea of the ‘lotus blossom,’ the very meek yet still sexualized Asian woman, alongside the ‘dragon lady,’ the kind of very barbarous and villainous kind of seductress — that was pretty much started by Anna May Wong,’” said Nancy Wang Yuen, sociologist and author of the book “Reel Inequality: Hollywood Actors and Racism.”

“Because of her unique status as one of the first and only ethnically Chinese actresses to play Chinese characters,” Yuen said, “she personified these stereotypes though she was bothered by them.”

Wong was also vocal about her frustrations with Hollywood. Constantly cast as a villain or an ill-fated love interest who would die before the end of the film, she worked against these limitations. In 1924, she started her own production company, Anna May Wong Productions, but it succumbed to financial woes.

“I was so tired of the parts I had to play,” she said in an interview with Film Weekly. “Why is it that the screen Chinese is nearly always the villain of the piece, and so cruel a villain — murderous, treacherous, a snake in the grass. We are not like that.”

In 1928, Wong went to Europe and starred in English, French and German roles on film and stage, playing the title role in a German operetta and impressing reviewers with her command of the language.

“She said publicly that she left America because she died so often,” Yuen said. “And so she went to Europe because there she was able to star in films where she didn't die.”

Wong maintained her ties to the U.S., and starred in Broadway productions between films. Her disappointment with Hollywood came to a head in 1936 when MGM passed over her for the Chinese lead role in the film adaptation of Pearl S. Buck’s “The Good Earth.” The studio cast German actress Luise Rainer instead and offered Wong the role of the villain.

She rejected the role and is quoted as saying, “You’re asking me — with Chinese blood — to do the only unsympathetic role in the picture, featuring an all-American cast portraying Chinese characters?”

Wong decided to visit China for the first time, creating a documentary of her travels entitled “My China Film.” In the film, she visits her father at their ancestral home and is surrounded by crowds of people who seem thrilled to be in her company. “We go to the village and people are curious and come from miles around to see what a movie star looks like,” she says in the film.

“She became an independent filmmaker and a memoirist of her own life,” said Yuen. “All this is pretty revolutionary.”

In recent years, AAPI actors have made significant strides in Hollywood, but there remains a long way to go. Asian women especially are still vastly underrepresented as leads.

Yuen found this in her research analyzing the top films from 2007 to 2019. “In the top 100 films, there were only six leads or co-leads that were played by Asian women,” she says.

Still, the success of actresses like Gemma Chan, who will play Wong in an upcoming biopic and who recently played a superhero in Marvel’s “Eternals,” is a reminder of the trailblazing impact of Anna May Wong.