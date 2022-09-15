Firefighters Report Steady Gains Against Mosquito Fire, Now State's Largest Wildfire of the Year

Firefighters reported major progress on Thursday against the Mosquito Fire, preventing fast-moving flames from entering a small Sierra foothill community west of Tahoe, even as the blaze surged to become the state's largest of the year.
Conditions were “looking a whole heck of a lot better,” Cal Fire spokesperson Scott McLean said of the eight-day-old conflagration that has grown to more than 64,000 acres, with some 11,500 residents in Placer and El Dorado counties under evacuation orders. The fire is now 20% contained.
Nearly 6,000 structures in the area are threatened with more than 45 homes and other buildings destroyed so far.
Crews on the ground continued to build up containment lines around the south and east sides of the fire while water-dropping helicopters knocked down hot spots after the fire roared back to life on Tuesday, burning structures near the small town of Foresthill.