Firefighters Report Steady Gains Against Mosquito Fire, Now State's Largest Wildfire of the Year

According to a report from Cal Fire, today’s priorities remain securing each of the three corners of the fire. Southwest winds have been favorable for the communities along Volcanoville Road, but firefighters remain in the area to ensure the fire does not spot across containment lines.

Stronger winds have been predicted for this weekend ahead of an incoming system that is expected to include some rainfall, Cal Fire officials said.

"We had three burn operations going last night on the fire," Cal Fire Operations Section Chief Don Fregulia said on Thursday morning. "We did some defensive firing along the Deadwood Road to really build the corner. We know that the North Fork of the American River is a high-value asset that has not seen a fire in a very long time. So, we really want to keep it from going to the north along with the Interstate 80 corridor."

Fregulia said firefighters at Foresthill tried to contain the fire all the way to a nearby river, but conditions weren't favorable, so they held off and hoped to complete the operation today. In the southeast, firefighters were able to bring the fire to Wentworth Springs Road near Stumpy Meadows Reservoir with no concerns or holding issues.

Firefighters prepared to actively engage in structure defense along the edges of these communities should the fire make similar runs as on Tuesday, Cal Fire said. The area is full of extremely dry fuels that were rapidly igniting, challenging both firefighters on the ground and in the air.