'We Have Your Back': California Launches Online Hub for Abortion Resources

The state budget includes $200 million to strengthen access to abortion in California, including money to build a website promoting the state’s abortion services. That website went live on Tuesday, following an announcement from Newsom.

“Abortion is legal, safe and accessible here in California — whether or not you live here, know that we have your back,” Newsom said in a news release.

The website — abortion.ca.gov — includes information on different types of abortion and how to get one. The site has sections devoted to people who live outside California and immigrants who are living in the country without legal permission, saying federal policies keep immigration officials away from health care facilities.

The site includes an interactive map showing the location of 166 abortion clinics statewide. Users can click to see an entire map, or they can enter a city and get a list of clinics nearby. The site also notes that people who live in California might be able to get abortion medication by mail, forgoing the need to visit a clinic.