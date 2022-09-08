California Water Use Drops 10% in July Amid Ongoing Drought

Californians stepped up their water conservation in July, using 10.4% less than two years ago as the state struggles with a years-long drought, water officials said Wednesday.

July marks the first full month that new conservation rules like a ban on watering decorative grass went into effect, which officials said helped make a difference. Water use started to trend down in June after a bump in April and May.

Still, conservation over the past year still falls far short of the 15% drop Gov. Gavin Newsom requested last summer, as the state fought to maintain critical water supplies in anticipation of a drier year ahead. Statewide, water use is down since then by just 3.4% compared with 2020, the year Newsom is measuring against.

The State Water Resources Control Board reported the monthly numbers, based on data from urban water suppliers.

“Last summer the savings numbers were slow to ramp up because the governor's call had just gone into effect. But the most recent numbers show how far we've come," said Marielle Rhodeiro, a research data specialist with the board. "We can see some achievements — quite heartening."

Much of California remains gripped by a severe drought, with many counties throughout the hot, dry Central Valley in exceptional drought, the highest category, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Meanwhile, the board's monthly report came as a heat wave that has lasted for longer than a week continues to blanket the state, forcing unprecedented power demands. It's not yet clear how the abnormally hot September temperatures will change water use for the month.

Residents on average used 104 gallons per day in July, 12 gallons per day less than a year ago. It was the lowest July water use since mandatory restrictions in July 2015, when usage dropped to 98 gallons per person per day.