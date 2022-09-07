Where Can I Find a Cooling Center Near Me in the Bay Area?

Officials in several jurisdictions in the greater Bay Area have announced they will be keeping cooling centers open as the heat wave continues.

Calistoga, San Leandro, Santa Rosa and Stockton officials — along with Sonoma County — announced Tuesday that their centers will remain open until at least Thursday.

Additional cooling centers can be found through California's Office of Emergency Services search tool.

Calistoga

The Calistoga Community Center, at 1307 Washington St., will be open Wednesday from 1-9 p.m. and Thursday from 2-8 p.m.

Find additional information on cooling centers in Calistoga.

San Leandro

San Leandro's air-conditioned main library, at 300 Estudillo Ave., will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m.-10 p.m., with free Wi-Fi, water, ice and resource kits.

Santa Clara

Valley Transportation Authority is offering community members free rides to Santa Clara County cooling centers.