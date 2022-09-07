KQED is a proud member of
Where Can I Find a Cooling Center Near Me in the Bay Area?

Bay City News
A door to a cooling center is open with signs saying 'cooling center' and two women about to enter.
A person makes their way out of the heat into a cooling center at the Lafayette Recreation Center in Los Angeles, on Sept. 2, 2022. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

Officials in several jurisdictions in the greater Bay Area have announced they will be keeping cooling centers open as the heat wave continues.

Calistoga, San Leandro, Santa Rosa and Stockton officials — along with Sonoma County — announced Tuesday that their centers will remain open until at least Thursday.

Additional cooling centers can be found through California's Office of Emergency Services search tool.

Calistoga

The Calistoga Community Center, at 1307 Washington St., will be open Wednesday from 1-9 p.m. and Thursday from 2-8 p.m.

Find additional information on cooling centers in Calistoga.

San Leandro

San Leandro's air-conditioned main library, at 300 Estudillo Ave., will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m.-10 p.m., with free Wi-Fi, water, ice and resource kits.

Santa Clara

Valley Transportation Authority is offering community members free rides to Santa Clara County cooling centers.

Find a list of community cooling centers and government-operated centers in Santa Clara County.

Santa Rosa

In Santa Rosa, the Finley Community Center, at 2060 W. College Ave., will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sonoma County

In Sonoma County, officials listed more than a dozen sites where residents can escape the heat, in addition to county library branches that are open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. every day but Sunday.

  • Coddingtown Mall (10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday)
  • Santa Rosa Plaza (10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday)
  • Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center, 311 N. Main St. (1-4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday)
  • Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd. (11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday)
  • Healdsburg Senior Center, 133 Matheson St. (9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday)
  • Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd. (11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday)
  • Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Drive (9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday)
  • Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane (8 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday)
  • West County Community Services, Russian River Senior Center, 15010 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville (9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday)
  • Finley Community Center, 2060 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa (11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday)
  • Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday)
  • Cooling Center at the Grange Hall in The Springs hosted by SOS, 18627 Highway 12, Sonoma (9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday)
  • Windsor Senior Recreation Center, 9231 Foxwood Drive (9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday)

Additional Sonoma County information can be found on the county website.

Stockton

In Stockton, these centers will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day this week through Friday:

  • Boggs Tract Community Center, 533 S. Los Angeles St.
  • Garden Acres Community Center, 607 Bird Ave.
  • Kennedy Community Center, 2800 S. D St.
  • Northeast Community Center, 2855 E. Harding Way
  • Taft Community Center, 389 W. Downing Ave.

These Stockton centers will be open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday:

  • Arnold Rue Community Center, 5758 Lorraine Ave.
  • Stribley Community Center, 1760 E. Sonora St.
  • Van Buskirk Community Center, 734 Houston Ave.

The Seifert Community Center, at 128 W. Benjamin Holt Drive, will be open from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and from 2-7 p.m. Friday.