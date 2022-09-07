Where Can I Find a Cooling Center Near Me in the Bay Area?

Find a list of community cooling centers and government-operated centers in Santa Clara County.
Santa Rosa
In Santa Rosa, the Finley Community Center, at 2060 W. College Ave., will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Sonoma County
In Sonoma County, officials listed more than a dozen sites where residents can escape the heat, in addition to county library branches that are open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. every day but Sunday.
- Coddingtown Mall (10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday)
- Santa Rosa Plaza (10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday)
- Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center, 311 N. Main St. (1-4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday)
- Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd. (11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday)
- Healdsburg Senior Center, 133 Matheson St. (9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday)
- Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd. (11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday)
- Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Drive (9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday)
- Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane (8 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday)
- West County Community Services, Russian River Senior Center, 15010 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville (9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday)
- Finley Community Center, 2060 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa (11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday)
- Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday)
- Cooling Center at the Grange Hall in The Springs hosted by SOS, 18627 Highway 12, Sonoma (9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday)
- Windsor Senior Recreation Center, 9231 Foxwood Drive (9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday)
Additional Sonoma County information can be found on the county website.
Stockton
In Stockton, these centers will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day this week through Friday:
- Boggs Tract Community Center, 533 S. Los Angeles St.
- Garden Acres Community Center, 607 Bird Ave.
- Kennedy Community Center, 2800 S. D St.
- Northeast Community Center, 2855 E. Harding Way
- Taft Community Center, 389 W. Downing Ave.
These Stockton centers will be open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday:
- Arnold Rue Community Center, 5758 Lorraine Ave.
- Stribley Community Center, 1760 E. Sonora St.
- Van Buskirk Community Center, 734 Houston Ave.
The Seifert Community Center, at 128 W. Benjamin Holt Drive, will be open from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and from 2-7 p.m. Friday.